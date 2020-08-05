MPs pass draft law on media supervision body

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 5 - The MPs of the Seventh Committee for Culture, Religious Affairs, Mass Media, Youth and Sports of the National Assembly (AN) last Tuesday approved, with 36 votes in favor, one against and no abstention the proposal for a Law on the Activity of the Regulatory Entity of the Mass Media of Angola (ERCA).,

After heated debates between MPs and members of ERCA, the president of the Regulatory Entity for Mass Media in Angola, Adelino de Almeida, told the press, at the end of the meeting, that the report of the institution's activities is exclusively in regard to the supervision of Mass Media, and that the National Assembly advises that a financial execution report also be submitted to MPs, a requirement that ERCA will comply with.

Adelino de Almeida said that his institution received a financial allocation from the State in 2019 and that it is an integral part of the budget of the National Assembly.

"All budget allocations of the National Assembly (AN) have a chapter that concerns the functioning of ERCA", he stressed, adding that the amount the institution receives from the National Assembly is not enough, which is why they have not installed several ERCA branches yet.

In the report presented last Tuesday to the MPs of the 7th Committee on Culture, Religious Affairs, Mss Media and Youth and Sports, he highlighted the regular visit made by members of his institution to all provinces of the country, in the scope of preparing the allocation of the portfolio which led to its approval as well as the Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Adelino de Almeida informed, on the other hand, that ERCA obtained facilities to develop its work.

The work of the seventh Committee on Culture, Religious Affairs, Mass Media, Youth and Sports was guided by its chairman, Boaventura Cardoso.

Meanwhile, the MPs of the 5th Economic and Finance Commission of the National Assembly, approved the proposals of the Law on the Sustainability of Public Finances, which proposes to amend the Basic Law for the Public Business Sector.

The work of the 5th Committee on Economy and Finance of the National Assembly was guided by its president, Ruth Mendes.

Wednesday, the work continues with the debate on the proposals of the Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs and the Commission for the Administration of State and Local Power.