IT Nation Connect 2020 Goes Virtual

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of intelligent software and expert services for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced that its IT Nation Connect conference is going virtual. The event, will now be held November 10-12, 2020, will include three impactful days complete with live keynote and breakout sessions, on-demand pre-recorded content focused on thought leadership and business growth, networking activities and a virtual solutions pavilion.



“The feedback we received from our virtual event in June, IT Nation Explore, was extremely positive,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “We are thankful for the opportunity to continue supporting our IT Nation through this unprecedented time. Through education and empowerment, we can continue to grow better together and help our partners meet their goals in 2021.”

Live content at IT Nation Connect will vary each day, and partners and prospects in EMEA and APAC can look forward to localized content that will be streamed at times convenient for them. Attendees will be able to log in, choose their experience and interact with live Q&As and polls, group chats on specific topics, and more. In the Virtual Solutions Pavilion, vendors will be able to upload videos, demos, reference materials and more. Attendees can also schedule virtual meetings or ask questions via the virtual platform.

IT Nation Connect Agenda

The conference agenda can be accessed here . The current speaker lineup includes Aileen Allkins, Don Crawley, Paul Dippell and Gary Pica and more will be added in the coming weeks. Based on the success of last year’s content framework, attendees can expect content tracks focused on Security, Leadership & Talent Development, Sales & Marketing, Growth & Scalability and Service Delivery.

ConnectWise partners and prospects can review the three different ticket pricing tiers and their associated content offerings here . The tiers range from free to $99 to $149 and as the price increases, the amount of content available increases correspondingly. Attendees who purchase the $149 ticket will have access to the general sessions, breakout sessions, the virtual solutions pavilion and a special three-hour workshop with Gino Wickman, the creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), a practical method for helping companies achieve greatness. The EOS Tools are being used by more than 70,000 companies.

Registration for the virtual event will open no later than September 1, 2020 via this link .

About IT Nation Connect

IT Nation Connect is designed for business owners and leaders committed to driving their organizations to the next level of operational maturity. Owners will learn where they should take their business next based on forecasting and insight from industry experts, and managers and leaders will learn how to motivate and empower their teams to support the overall business vision.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company powering Technology Solution Providers to achieve their vision of success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. Visit ConnectWise.com .

