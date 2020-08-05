Core Security Announces New Flexible Licensing and Product Release Cycle for Core Impact

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Security, a HelpSystems Company, today announced a new version of its award-winning penetration testing software Core Impact . This version adds flexible licensing, a more frequent, streamlined release process, and new product features to increase convenience and usability.



The new licensing option offers greater flexibility and mobility, allowing users to seamlessly activate Core Impact licenses on multiple machines. Organizations can now adapt to changes in security team composition with licenses that can be transferred from one individual to another.

“Having flexible licensing was our customers’ top request and the Core Security team is excited to be able to deliver such enhancements,” said Brian Wenngatz, General Manager, Cyberthreat Solutions, HelpSystems. “Prioritizing these types of capabilities and features based on customer need ensures the greatest impact for organizations to advance their pen testing programs.”



Streamlining the product release cycle has also further enriched customer experience. “Not only will the entire process be faster and easier for customers, but we will also be providing valuable updates on a more regular basis,” said Wenngatz.

This product release also incorporates several new features that offer added convenience and increased usability. These improvements include a new web interface option that simplifies remote connections with Core Impact, new integrations with OpenVAS and PlexTrac that further centralize security, and more efficient phishing campaign creation.

Core Impact version 20.1 is available now. Learn more at www.coresecurity.com .

