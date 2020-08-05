Barrick Lauds Launch of Global Tailings Management Standard

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today welcomed the launch of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management , developed through a year-and-a-half long review process involving the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the International Council on Mining and Minerals (ICMM).



The company, which participated in the process, said this rigorous, independent and multi-stakeholder review would improve tailings management practices across the industry and reduce the potentially catastrophic risk to people and the environment of tailings dam failures.

Group sustainability executive Grant Beringer said Barrick fully endorsed the principles embodied in the new standard as it had long been committed to ensuring that its tailings facilities meet global best practice standards for safety.

“We put safety at the centre of our tailings management and it determines how we manage these facilities from location and design to operation and safe closure. Our facilities are meticulously engineered and regularly inspected, with special attention given to those in regions with high rainfall or seismic activity,” he said.

“Our tailings and heap leach management standard comprises six levels of inspection and surety. These range from high-tech monitoring technology, including piezometers, inclinometers, drone and satellite surveys, to movement detection and drainage measurement. Internal specialists conduct regular assurance audits and our tailings management is also reviewed by an independent tailings review committee composed of internationally recognized experts in this field.”

Enquiries:

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

