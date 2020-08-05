Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Partnership with Web Scribble

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its partnership with Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. (“Web Scribble”), a leading provider of career center technology for professional and trade associations.



“We are excited to launch our new Job Board with Web Scribble’s expertise and knowledge. This new site and sales support will provide our employer clients and job seekers a seamless experience throughout the hiring process, as well as grow PDN’s partnerships with our clients,” said PDN’s CEO, Adam He.

PDN’s refreshed and user-friendly interface will continue to connect qualified job seekers with employers. PDN’s employer clients will be able to reap the benefits of updated technology and additional sales support, thanks to Web Scribble’s integration with PDN’s database. PDN also anticipates increase in employer traffic and e-commerce transactions (such as job fair or event registrations) due to the improved layout of the Job Board.

“Web Scribble is excited to partner with the market leader diverse workforce recruitment,” noted Alexey Gutin, CEO of Web Scribble. “PDN provides an innovative approach to helping match employers with diverse candidates, and we look forward to helping match employers with highly qualified candidates.”

Our new Job Board can be found at prodivnet.com

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

About Web Scribble Solutions, Inc.

Web Scribble provides innovative job board and career center software solutions to hundreds of professional and trade associations throughout the world. Founded in 2001 and based in Troy, New York, Web Scribble’s career centers are designed to drive digital recruitment revenues and create a better experience for both the employer and the job seeker. For more information visit webscribble.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains information about PDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, and global economic activity in general. PDN may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact for IPDN:

For further information, please contact:



Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Tel: (312) 614-0950

Email: investors@ipdnusa.com



Source: Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

