Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter 2020.



Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(833) 423-0481 (U.S.)

(918) 922-2375 (international)

Conference ID: 9367616

An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website, http://investors.salariuspharma.com/ . An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius receives financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

