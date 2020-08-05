MityLite Takes on Millions in Business for 2020

Properties such as the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, and the Raider’s Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- OREM, Utah, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MityLite, a manufacturer of award-winning commercial furniture, has been awarded millions in major business contracts so far in 2020.

Based in Orem, Utah, the company will be outfitting some of the nation’s largest and most prestigious convention centers, hotels, casinos, educational institutions, and sports stadiums over the next 12 months. New contracts include the Hawaii Convention Center, University of Miami, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Hyatt Regency Frisco, Caesar’s Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas Convention Center, the new Raider’s Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“We’re excited by every contract we’re awarded, but it is truly a point of pride for us to be involved in the opening of new properties such as the Hard Rock Hotel in Florida and the Raider’s Stadium in Las Vegas,” said Jeff Scott, vice president of sales at MityLite. “We work hard to build trust with our business partners, and we know we’ve succeeded when we earn their repeat business as we’ve done with the Hawaii Convention Center.”

Several of the new projects are replenishment orders, as customers are adding more MityLite products to their facilities. Partnerships such as the Moscone Center and San Diego Convention Center have been ongoing for many years.

These new contracts come on top of major projects completed in 2019 at the Nobu Los Cabos, Dickies Arena, Kalahari Pocono Mountains and Kalahari Wisconsin Dells, Bush Convention Center, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina and the Hyatt Zilhara Playa Resorts.

Some of the contracts in 2020 are among the largest in MityLite company history. Combined, these major contracts represent a 51% growth for MityLite in the public assembly market alone.

These venues are dedicated to maximizing the customer experience and the number of events they can host per year. With the new manufacturing technology for carts, stacking chairs, and folding tables, room turnover can happen faster and with less chance of employee injury than ever before.

The product selection process has also changed over the years to include more options for customization to fit special needs, such as adding a purse hook and a storage tray to banquet chair frames for the Hawaii Convention Center.

Overall, MityLite and the other MITY Incorporated brands, have served customers in all markets to fill millions of dollars in orders so far in 2020 with several additional orders to be filled before the end of the year.

About MityLite

Based in Orem, Utah, MityLite is part of the MITY Incorporated family of product brands serving the business marketplace in hospitality, public assembly, higher education, government, restaurant and healthcare. MityLite manufactures award-winning and professionally designed furniture including banquet chairs, folding tables, portable staging and dance floors, folding and stacking chairs and carts. The other MITY brands include Holsag®, Bertolini®, XpressPort® and BRODA®. Learn more at mityinc.com.

