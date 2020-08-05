COFFEE FOR THE NEW NORMAL: CONTACTLESS STEEPED COFFEE BREWING METHOD ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR A COMMUNAL COFFEE POT
SINGLE-SERVE STEEPED COFFEE BREWS CONVENIENCE AT HOME, IN THE OFFICE, AND ON THE GO WITH NO MACHINES REQUIREDSANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Eco-Friendly Single-Serve Coffee Bags
• Completely Compostable Package
• Mild, Medium, dark roast and Decaf
• Gourmet Taste
• Delivered by Amazon (Free on Prime)
• Gift Subscriptions Available
• Voted Best ‘instant” coffee by Good Housekeeping
From the way people do business to the smallest everyday rituals, life has changed immeasurably whether at work, at home, or while venturing out. As people are settling into this new normal, a simple cup of premium coffee is still within reach, yet contactless, thanks to individual single-serve Steeped Coffee Packs (steepedcoffee.com).
The Steeped Brewing Method doesn’t require a machine, grinder, or specialty equipment to prepare craft coffee one cup at a time. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped Packs only need hot water to make a fresh cup of barista-approved coffee. Each pack contains hand-roasted, micro-batched coffee that is nitro-sealed to guarantee ultimate freshness and quality, and all packs feature award-winning fully compostable packaging. Steeped Coffee is the great equalizer for the at-home coffee experience, eliminating the need for specific brewing setups. The company’s proprietary brewing method also bypasses any risks of using a communal coffee pot — welcome news for anyone working in social spaces.
“In a world where the elimination of a workplace coffee station is under consideration by many,” writes industry expert Bob Tullio in Vending Market Watch, “Steeped Coffee becomes an instant solution for the new break room. The packets can be waiting at an employee’s desk, and they can even make the coffee by using their own hot water kettle.”
Steeped Coffee offers Light Roast, Medium, Dark, French Roast, and a noteworthy single-origin Swiss Water Processed Decaf. All coffees are available for home or office delivery by Amazon and through the Steeped website, which includes a subscription service. “It’s an easy addition to the ‘work at home amenity packages’ that are being discussed with regularity these days,” Tullio says. “Steeped will meet the immediate requirement of a touch-free coffee solution.”
Steeped, Inc., a California-based Certified B Corporation, recently launched a special initiative to lift the spirits of workers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis. Through its ‘You Give, We Give’ program, the company matched every pack gifted and delivered directly to hospitals, fire and police stations, clinics, and care centers across California, gaining attention from multiple celebrities who gifted over 50 thousand packs to recharge and encouraged healthcare professionals with contactless specialty coffee. “The past few months have been very strenuous at the hospital, and I always try to keep Steeped Coffee handy at the nurse’s station for me and my coworkers. It’s fast and delicious and helps me tackle all 12 hrs of my shift,” Alie S., Registered Nurse, Oakland, CA.
The startup was founded on the philosophy of Purpose Beyond Profit. This is great news for anyone trying to find routine comfort these days in a simple cup of coffee.
About Steeped Coffee
Steeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, high quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped Coffee is the new standard for single-serve coffee that combines both convenience and quality all within Guilt-Free Packaging. The proprietary Steeped Brewing Method delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed.
Steeped Coffee is available on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, and through premium environmentally conscious supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee services. Through licensed partnerships, Steeped, Inc. works with over 125 specialty coffee roasters to share its technology and brewing method around the globe. For more information, visit steepedcoffee.com. For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com or visit steepedcoffee.com/business.
Visit steepedcoffee.com/yougivewegive to learn more and show your support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Vicki G Jakubovic
VICKIGJ PR
+1 9735198926
email us here