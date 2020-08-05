Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (4th August 2020)
Total cases: 2,099 (+7) Recovered: 1,222 (+53) Active cases: 872 Tests: 278,457 (+3,072) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
