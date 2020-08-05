Net1 CEO to step down at end of September 2020

/EIN News/ -- JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (“Net1” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today announced that, after 22 years with the Company, Mr. Herman G. Kotzé will be stepping down on September 30, 2020, as the Chief Executive Officer and director of the financial technology multinational.



“Following a number of transformational corporate actions over the last year, including the sale of certain material assets and the retirement of all outstanding debt, I believe that Net1 is well placed to pursue a new strategic direction with a strong balance sheet and that it is the appropriate time for me to explore other opportunities. I have spent almost my entire career at Net1 and I am grateful to have worked with so many talented and dedicated employees and to have been part of the Company’s incredible journey from its early days as a start-up venture,” said Mr. Kotzé.

Mr. Alex Smith, Net1’s Chief Financial Officer, will take over as the interim CEO upon Mr. Kotzé’s departure, until the board finalizes the appointment of a permanent CEO. To ensure a steady transition, Mr. Kotzé has agreed to provide consulting services to the Company through May 31, 2021.

“Net1 is an indelible part of my life and I wish the group great success with its future endeavors,” said Mr. Kotzé.

“We thank Herman for his significant contribution to the Company and wish him great success in his future enterprises. During his tenure at Net1, the Company attained a number of significant milestones and he leaves Net1 as a well-capitalized business with a solid platform for growth,” said Mr. Jabu Mabuza, Chairman of Net1.

“We also welcome Alex into the role of interim CEO. He brings continuity to this transition process and we are confident that the company will be in safe hands under Alex’s stewardship until a permanent CEO is appointed,” concluded Mr. Mabuza.

Net1 expects to release its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2020 in September 2020. At that time, the Company will provide an update on its strategic direction, which will be focused on growing the core South African operations and optimizing capital allocation.

