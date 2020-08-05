Letter to Shareholders Regarding Rafarma Acquisition by R. & D. Biocogency Laboratories Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Ljubljana, Slovenia, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) presents the following letter to Rafarma shareholders from CEO Vladimir Dolgolenko:



To Our Shareholders:

During these exciting times I wanted to reach out to our shareholders and clarify some questions I have received. As recently announced, there will be a change in control forthcoming for Rafarma. The change in control will not affect the current share structure of the company. There has been no dilution and there are no current plans for dilution or issuance of additional shares as part of this acquisition. Our acquirer, R&D Biocogency Laboratories Inc. (“Biocogency”), brings an enormous amount of potential and an already proven business model. As stated in our previous release, Biocogency’s 2019 revenues were approximately $73 million with profits at approximately $17 million. We intend to both harness and grow these profits and further our expansion throughout Europe and Asia.

Thailand operations are continuing as planned and will only be improved with this new infusion of capital and more research opportunities. Our strategic partners are extremely excited with the progress that has been made in recent months.

This is also the first of what we believe will be several merger and acquisition activities. As we acquire additional companies and facilities, we believe shareholder value will increase immensely. As CEO I want to thank shareholders for their patience and their trust in Rafarma. I believe we are building a strong company with unlimited potential as we move forward.

Kinds regards,

Vladimir Dolgolenko,

CEO, Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

