Avid Names Diversified as First-Ever Global Systems Integration Partner

New Strategic Purchasing Agreement Makes All Avid Audio and Video Solutions Available to Diversified’s Clients through a Single Source

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced a new strategic purchasing agreement with Diversified, one of the world’s largest media technology providers with offices across the globe whose clients include television broadcasters, post houses and other types of media companies, as well as a majority of Fortune 1000 companies.



As part of the agreement, Diversified has been named an Avid global partner, recognizing the worldwide reach and Avid-certified expertise of its workforce to specify, integrate, deploy and support all Avid products. Now, Diversified’s media, corporate, government, higher education and house of worship clients in all geographies, excluding China, can count on a single source for all Avid tools and solutions to meet their rapidly evolving needs in video and audio content creation.

“For more than 25 years, Diversified has recommended, rolled out and supported Avid tools and solutions for numerous broadcast and post-production users. We’re now building on that success to bring the entire Avid portfolio to clients of all types,” said Kevin Collins, president, Diversified. “We serve the world's top enterprise, sports, media and OTT organizations, each with a sophisticated vision for their media environments no matter what they’re trying to deliver, from prime-time TV shows, game highlights on a stadium jumbotron, or video training a legion of employees. In all of these cases and more, our new agreement with Avid makes it possible for clients to rely on Diversified for the best of all available tools and solutions.”

“High-quality content creation and management is business-critical across media and, increasingly, in many other sectors such as large corporations, ad agencies and government for marketing, advertising, training and other needs. Diversified has proven its deep expertise and we’re excited to expand this partner’s access to Avid’s entire product offering,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer, Avid. “The consistent growth in our new strategic purchasing agreements demonstrates how Avid offers flexibility to our strongest partners to create much more opportunity for themselves and bring more value and capabilities to their clients.”

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

About Diversified

Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to help a diverse clientele achieve the highest performance levels, enhance their operations, increase productivity and drive ROI.

Our mission is to enable a digital future—connecting people, technology and experiences, where and when it matters most. Our solutions are experienced by millions every day. Removing the distance. Delivering a message. Powering business. Celebrating fandom. Even saving lives.

​Founded in 1993, we're a global organization serving local needs with 2,500+ employees in 50+ locations worldwide. Learn more at diversifiedus.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

