The Alkaline Water Company’s A88CBD™ to Launch in Elevated Wellness CBD

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that A88CBD™’s complete portfolio of CBD topicals and ingestibles products will be available in Elevated Wellness ’ retail locations and its e-commerce store.

“The Alkaline Water Company family is thrilled to announce its partnership between A88CBD™ and Elevated Wellness,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This collaboration not only includes all A88CBD™ products in-store at Elevated Wellness’ Austin locations and online on its e-commerce store but also co-branding opportunities to increase A88CBD™’s brand awareness in their local markets. Elevated Wellness is committed to a long-term partnership, and following the Austin launch, we will be serving their Houston locations as well. There truly is an A88CBD™product for every consumer. Elevated Wellness’ categories, both in-store and online, match A88CBD™’s goal to provide users with products for all of their self-care needs. Whether providing relief post-workout or nourishing skin, A88CBD™ products fit all wellness lifestyles.”

Founded by healthcare professionals, Elevated Wellness is an Austin, Texas-based CBD company that exclusively carries hemp-based products that are grown in the United States and hold gluten-free and vegan certifications. Elevated Wellness’ brand values align with A88CBD™’s goal to create wellness commodities that are high-quality, cruelty-free, and contain 100-percent natural lab-tested hemp.

A88CBD™’s entire portfolio of products is included in the upcoming partnership. From hemp-derived CBD topicals—including CBD Muscle Salve and CBD Hand + Food Cream—to natural ingestibles—like CBD Oil Capsules and CBD Tinctures—there is something from A88CBD™ for every Elevated Wellness customer.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com . To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

