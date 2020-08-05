Deem Empowers TMCs with Rise, a Travel Booking Software Solution for SMBs

Rise offers a modern online booking technology with fast setup and cost-saving options, available now through Travel Management Companies

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, announced its corporate travel booking software for TMC resale, Deem Rise. Rise is a robust travel technology solution tailored for the Small and Medium Business (SMB) market. With new features for TMCs and self-onboarding that can be handled in just minutes, Rise helps SMBs manage their business travel and save money. The new platform is available now through travel management companies.

“SMBs already know how cloud software helps level the competitive playing field for them,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO, Deem. “Now, SMBs can get the efficiency and cost savings opportunities of planning travel the way big companies do, without an overwhelming process or price tag.”

“Deem Rise is the perfect solution for Direct Travel, given our focus on the mid-market client,” said John Coffman, CFO at Direct Travel. “This powerful new technology not only increases policy compliance, but ensures our customers maximize their savings potential.”

TMCs can already help small and mid-size businesses negotiate rates with their favored suppliers. Now, with the new preferred rates feature in Rise, TMCs can apply custom or specific rates per corporation. Combined with an easy way to keep travelers in compliance with its travel program, an SMB has the potential to save a significant amount on overall costs by using Rise with a TMC partner.

For an SMB that may not have a full travel staff, partnering with a TMC provides many benefits, including guidance on travel requirements, which are currently in rapid flux, duty of care support and assistance to travelers if something goes wrong during trips, and help with creating cost-saving policies and managing the online booking tool if needed.

Deem Rise is an online booking and management system for desktop and mobile platforms. Using Rise, small and medium-sized companies can offer the travel content they know their travelers want and need while managing policies, approvals and more. This modern solution enables travelers to seamlessly shop for and book airfare, hotels and ground transportation options that are permitted within a company’s policies and approved rate structures. Rise eliminates the need to book each segment individually – travelers will be relieved to accomplish all of their booking in one streamlined motion.

The Rise platform offers users airfares sourced through Google ITA search for faster and more varied flight options, airfare comparisons and flight restrictions, TripAdvisor hotel reviews within hotel content, and hotel and car rental options that are automatically based on availability for the selected trip dates. The wealth of content provided in its elegant, intuitive design delivers an elevated user experience of which travelers will want to take advantage.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. With its corporate travel booking and management platform that allows travel managers to customize their programs, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, enabling more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem, a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, is now part of the fifth largest travel company in the world. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

Diana Brandon Deem 415-590-8414 dbrandon@deem.com