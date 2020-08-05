O2Micro Names Gregory FCA as Investor Relations Advisor

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O 2 Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM ), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced it has engaged Gregory FCA , a leading investor relations and financial communications consultancy, to assist with its investor relations program.



“We believe that Gregory FCA’s capital markets knowledge and experience will help to expand our name throughout the investment community,” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to working with them to increase awareness of both new and existing shareholders.”

"O2Micro is a classic example of an innovative and successful manufacturer that is using its proven technology to improve energy efficiency," says Joe Hassett, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at Gregory FCA. "O2Micro has recently taken bold, strategic actions to drive shareholder value, and we look forward to ensuring the investment community fully appreciates the value-creating nature of their strategy, goals and accomplishments.”

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, Battery Management and Power Management. The Company maintains offices worldwide. Additional Company and product information can be found on the Company website at www.o2micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Gregory FCA

Gregory FCA is one of the nation's largest independent communications firms with clients worldwide. With nearly 30 years of experience, Gregory FCA tells stories in ways that grow enterprises.

CONTACT: O2Micro Daniel Meyberg Investor Relations ir@o2micro.com Gregory FCA Joe Hassett 610-228-2110 joeh@gregoryfca.coom