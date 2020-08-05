Trupanion Announces Virtual Participation at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP ) announced today that the Company will participate virtually in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Plouf, Trupanion’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at 3:30 pm ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com .