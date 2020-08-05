Jupiter Announces Launch of ClimateScore Global

New Product Provides Analytics of Physical Climate Risk for Entire Planet

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, today announced the launch of ClimateScore Global™, a next-generation climate risk analytics tool that provides physical risk assessment for any point on the land surface of the planet through the year 2100. Designed to support decision-making across a wide range of industries, ClimateScore Global predicts future physical risk from flooding, extreme heat, high wind, drought, wildfire, hail, and earthquake. When ClimateScore Global is combined with Jupiter’s high-resolution ClimateScore Planning suite, they form the only global to street-resolution climate risk analytics solution.



ClimateScore Global’s scope and granularity enables users across numerous industries and the public sector to project how a portfolio of assets may be affected by climate change: the perils it will be exposed to, the driving segments and locations, and how that will change over time and across varying carbon emissions scenarios. ClimateScore Global incorporates dozens of the scientific community’s most authoritative climate models coupled with machine learning, land use and elevation data, and models for hydrology, wildfire, severe weather, and other variables. Features of ClimateScore Global include:

Metrics to directly measure flood, wind, heat, wildfire, drought, hail, and earthquake physical risk, each offered at multiple customizable return periods and peril thresholds, and put into context for users via scores and benchmarks by region

Best-in-class spatial resolution available worldwide, tailored to required use cases and providing a single, consistent solution for quantifying climate risk for globally distributed companies, supply chains, and portfolios

Data available at five-year increments from 2020 through 2100, enabling medium-term and long-term projections of future risk

Directly maps physical climate risk to financial impact by peril, region, asset, or sector

Supports multiple climate change scenarios to quantify how risk responds to different political responses to climate action

Delivery of data via on-demand reports, APIs, industry-standard data science tools, and interactive applications

Existing Jupiter customers, including MS&AD, a leading Japanese insurance firm, have already deployed the ClimateScore Global platform to better understand the impact of long-term physical risks to their portfolio as well as their clients.

“Our clients need to quantify climate-related risk at the asset level across their portfolios over time and based on different scenarios, which is in accordance with Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) recommendations,” said Mr. Terumi Nakamura, CEO of MS&AD InterRisk Research & Consulting. “We’re looking to Jupiter and ClimateScore Global to help us model probable impacts of perils from extreme weather at hyperlocal resolution, based on different emissions scenarios. It is very attractive that their service allows us to analyze potential natural hazard risks on flood, high wind, and extreme heat today and for every 5 years through to 2100.”

Individual industry use cases for Jupiter’s ClimateScore Global include:

Banking

Understand the climate risk of financial assets (mortgages, mortgage-backed securities, and bonds) based on underlying collateral / credit risk

Asset Management

Quantify and optimize asset value exposure to physical climate risk across global portfolios using asset identifiers (including CUSIP, FIGI, and others)

Insurance

Conduct portfolio stress tests and collaborate with clients to recommend risk engineering efforts with the largest resiliency ROI

Real Estate

Incorporate climate as a critical investment criteria and allocate capital to improve resiliency for specific developments

Retail

Avoid downtime and physical damage by retrofitting existing assets and determining new areas for expansion to stay ahead of changing climate risk

Industrial

Quantify and manage the changing frequency of business interruption costs due to climate perils striking upstream suppliers anywhere in the world

Power and Utilities

Integrate climate change’s effects on the long-term efficiency of thermal and renewable power generation assets into planning assumptions

“ClimateScore Global is the most comprehensive, transparent framework for assessing global climate risk available to enterprises today. It provides unique access to the underlying physical risk measurements, their uncertainty, and economic loss functions to help firms intelligently manage their capital planning and strategy issues and address rapidly increasing physical risks and regulations as well as shareholder demands, including increased TCFD reporting,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “In an era where a pandemic has severely disrupted the global economy and revealed the fragility of supply chains, it will be especially important to focus on this next set of critical risks as the economy recovers.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global leader in data and analytics services to make informed decisions that safeguard critical at-risk infrastructure from extreme weather, sea-level rise, storm intensification and rising temperatures caused by short, medium and long-term climate change. Jupiter’s ClimateScoreTM Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current- hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking and asset management, energy and real estate, and the public

sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.

