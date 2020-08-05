Teradyne TUGx Seminars 2020 Go Virtual This Fall

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne , Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leader in semiconductor automated test solutions, announced its TUGx Global Seminars will be held virtually beginning in October. Originally planned to take place in over 25 locations around the world, TUGx 2020 will move to an all-virtual format consisting of seven separate events to address customers in various regions across the world.



Each TUGx event will span multiple days with three to four hours of presentations from Teradyne experts each day. Presentations will share test strategies with new instruments, software capabilities addressing unique test challenges, and best practices for test applications.

The Teradyne Users Group (TUG) was established in 1983 by Teradyne customers as a way to come together to share best practices, learn new test methodologies, and to get the most out of their Teradyne technology. In 2019, Teradyne introduced TUGx to move from a single location event to multiple events around the globe, to meet customer requests to bring TUG to their locations.

To register for a TUGx Seminar in your region, visit: www.teradyne.com/tugx .

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.