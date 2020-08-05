Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Awarded $77 Million Solar Contract in Texas

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company has begun construction on a solar farm in Texas. The $77 million engineering, procurement and construction contract was awarded to IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.



Construction of the Texas photovoltaic farm is underway and is expected to be completed in June 2021. IEA will self-perform all of the civil, mechanical and electrical work at the project site. Texas has quickly become a leader in solar production. Ranked fifth in the nation for total solar capacity installed and fourth for the largest number of solar jobs, nearly $6.5 billion in solar funding has been invested into Texas to date. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, an additional four gigawatts of solar capacity is expected to be installed in Texas over the next five years.

“Home to some of the largest solar farms in the United States, Texas has become one of IEA’s focus geographic markets to continue to grow our solar backlog,” said Joe Broom, IEA’s Senior Vice President of Solar Construction Operations. “In the first two quarters of 2020, we added $233 million in new solar awards. We expect that work in the Texas region, as well as other key solar markets throughout the United States, will continue to see growth in the coming quarters. Even with the expiration of the investment tax credit, solar remains an economically competitive source of energy that some experts believe could become the most dominant renewable energy source by 2023.”

Since 2010, IEA has constructed more than a gigawatt of solar farms across the United States and Canada.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country. IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the United States and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

Forward Looking Statements

