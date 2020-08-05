LEAPGEN ACCELERATES COACHING-AS-A-SERVICE

The Now of Work Demands a Modern Twist on Traditional Consulting

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leapgen, a global digital transformation company shaping the Now of Work, intensifies its focus on coaching as a subscription service. A new model of work requires new ways to shape and support it. Organizations need on-demand subject matter expertise that allows for any-time inquiries, large or small. Coaching and advisory services offered by Leapgen extends always-on, flexible, in-the-moment support for organizations driving digital transformation in the Now of Work.

THE NOW OF WORK

Work changed suddenly and permanently in 2020. Global health and social crises redefined work environments and technologies, HR policies and processes, and worker experience. Skyrocketing job loss, historic shifts to the talent marketplace and gig economy, and radical changes to the new digital workplace put intense pressure on employer trust and communication, digital transformation, reskilling the workforce, and optimizing work tech to drive maximum business value. What’s more, demands for responsiveness, adaptability, and workforce flexibility require an agile HR business model, service delivery transformation, and purposeful people analytics to support evolving business strategy.

Traditional management consulting or system implementation models are not designed for responsiveness and agility, and they fall short of supporting the unique needs of HR organizations who need realignment, digital support, upskilling, and an expert ear to the ground in changing times. On-demand coaching and advisory services provided by Leapgen support agile HR and digital transformation in the Now of Work.

COACHING AS A SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

Business continuity and innovation rely on winning HR leaders creating agile digital people strategies with always-on support. Services of all kinds are scalable, customizable, flexible, subscription-based and streaming. If management consulting firms are to advise enterprises on how to operate in the Next Normal, management consulting itself needs to shift. Disruption of traditional consulting recognizes the need for on-demand, always-on coaching and advisory services to answer any-time inquiries as HR organizations develop and execute digital people strategies in the midst of broader organizational changes.

Danielle DuBois, Director of Global Rewards and HR Technology at International Dairy Queen, calls her Leapgen coaching subscription the Swiss Army knife of consulting. A new delivery model also recognizes the need to augment staff for organizations who are running leaner than ever before. “We’ve used traditional consulting partners in the past who are brought in for a single area of expertise. Through LeapNow," says DuBois, "I can get an array of consulting needs met through one agreement and one relationship."

LEAPGEN CONTINUES TO AUGMENT LEAPNOW

A new model of consulting needs to afford a range of options and customized flexibility to meet unique organizational and workforce needs. “At a time when it seems every other consulting firm is in a race to commoditize and make rinse & repeat their offerings,” says Jason Averbook, Leapgen CEO and Co-Founder, “Leapgen is on a quest to personalize, customize, and bespoke consulting-as-a-service.”

Enhancements to Leapgen’s coaching subscription model, called LeapNow, were accelerated at the start of COVID-19. Responding to an immediate need for triage, support, and unequaled access to always-on coaching, Leapgen has invested significantly by unveiling a proprietary help desk and customer experience portal allowing 24/7 support and a 360-degree view of the customer, its mindset, its people, its processes and its underlying technologies. Leapgen also scaled the Now of Work community, becoming the world’s largest online community of HR, technology, and business professionals solving new problems in real time around the globe.

“We need to partner with organizations to ensure their strategy is not single threaded but multifaceted to help anticipate and address the Now of Work,” says Averbook. “Static strategy and old-fashioned roadmapping is dead. We need real-time guidance, monitoring and continuous improvement to meet the true needs for how work looks now.”

“LeapNow set the stage for our digital transformation, allowing our entire project team and steering committee to share a vision for the future of work and get to a shared digital mindset,” says Lisa Arnesen, Vice President of HR Operations at Erickson Living. “Leapgen’s approach to coaching is more aligned to meet my needs. No matter what I throw at Leapgen, no matter the time, no matter the day, I get the support I need when I need it.”



ABOUT LEAPGEN

Leapgen is a global digital transformation company shaping the Now of Work. Highly respected as a visionary partner to organizations looking to design and deliver a digital workforce experience that will produce valued outcomes, Leapgen helps enterprise leaders rethink how to better design and deliver workforce services and architect HR technology solutions that meet the expectations of workers and the needs of the business. Contact us to get started.

