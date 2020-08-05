Maxim reiterate Buy with a price target of $30

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saliva-Based Test Powered by Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) a Game Changer

Maxim reiterate Buy with a price target of $30

Earlier this week, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) (the Company), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented diagnostics testing platform, announced that its partner, Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), one of the largest testing providers in the country, had received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for a self-collected, saliva-based PCR test for COVID-19. The test uses Co-Diagnostics probes and primers. CODX shares were up 28% on the news before seeing some profit taking on Tuesday.

CRL declared that the test has demonstrated 100% sensitivity/specificity (higher than any other saliva-based molecular test for COVID-19) and can be processed within 24-48 hours, which is important considering that in many cases current tests are taking up to a week or more to return results.

That same day, the analyst from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy status and $30 PT on the Company’s stock. With COVID cases on the rise in the US and around the globe, and testing times increasing past the point of usefulness, interest in expanding testing capacity has increased markedly.

Some key highlights of the Maxim report include:

Saliva-based testing is now the mix- Essentially swish, spit, and ship it off to the lab. The Company is directly involved with this as a US testing provider and is involved with two recently approved saliva collection methods:

Clinical Reference Labs (CRL) is using the Company’s COVID-19 test already and is now expanding to saliva collection with EUA for OraSure's OMNIgene Oral Device for saliva collection.

The continued unmet need in testing is across the country and globe; the US is not alone and demand is expected to increase with the pandemic now nearing 5M infections in the U.S with no signs of slowing down. The advantages of the Co-Primer test, which should also be attractive for international customers, is that Co-Diagnostics is already marketing its test internationally and are already on the ground in India (3 rd in confirmed cases) with its joint venture, CoSara.

in confirmed cases) with its joint venture, CoSara. The saliva test can be administered anywhere - in the home, schools, workplace, etc. The patient essentially spits into a tube and sends it in. With this approach, the CRL test has achieved 100% sensitivity and specificity, making it the most accurate saliva-based test. This also beats out the nasal swab tests which is the common method for self-administered testing and only has a 55% detection rate.

The full Maxim research report can be accessed here .

Disclosure: Co-Diagnostics Inc is a client of BDA International.

About BDA International, Inc.:

BDA International is an independent global Investor Relations firm offering a wide range of IR-related analysis, research and advisory services. In particular, we provide and are compensated for service packages that include strategic action plans and investor/market perception studies to help entities improve communication with customers and investors, and to increase their visibility. BDA International has received no direct compensation related to this release but its principles hold shares of client companies in our personal portfolios, including CODX. BDA International accepts sole responsibility for the content and distribution of the foregoing release, which does not contain any previously unpublished or non-public information. Parties interested in learning more about the relationship between BDA and CODX may do so via the contact information at the bottom of this release.

Disclaimer

The information, opinions and analysis contained herein are based on sources believed to be reliable, but no representation, expressed or implied, is made as to its accuracy, completeness or correctness. The opinions contained in this analysis reflect our current judgment and are subject to change without notice. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for any losses, damages or costs arising from an investor’s or other person’s reliance on or use of this analysis. This analysis is for information purposes only, and is neither a solicitation to buy nor an offer to sell securities, nor a recommendation of any security, although members of the BDA may at times hold a position in the company covered within the article. Co-Diagnostics is a client of BDA International. Past gains are not a representative of future gains. The opinions herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements concerning manufacturing, marketing, growth, and expansion. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plans,” “should,” “potential,” “forecast,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results and cause them to differ materially from expectations expressed herein. A company’s actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements contained herein. BDA is not a licensed broker, broker dealer, market maker, investment advisor, analyst or underwriter. We recommend that you use the information found herein as an initial starting point for conducting your own research in order to determine your own personal opinion of the companies discussed herein before deciding whether or not to invest. You should seek such investment, tax, financial, accounting or legal advice appropriate for your particular circumstances. Information about many publicly traded companies and other investor resources can be found at www.sec.gov. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mushtaq Dost

BDA International

www.bda-ir.com

dost@bda-ir.com