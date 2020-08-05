Zscaler Internet Access Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Status at High Impact Level

A U.S. Department of Defense Command Sponsors Zscaler for Certification; Zscaler to Deliver Secure Internet and SaaS Access to Federal Agencies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced Zscaler Internet Access™ (ZIA™) has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) "In Process" status at the High Impact level. ZIA, the first secure internet gateway solution to earn FedRAMP certification, is being sponsored for High Impact by a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Command.



ZIA enables federal agencies to move securely to the cloud while providing internet and software-as-a-service (SaaS) application security that scales to all users from any device or location. This new milestone is the latest example of Zscaler’s ongoing commitment to helping federal agencies with their mission to modernize IT and adopt cloud-based solutions to more efficiently and securely serve citizens. Zscaler’s other significant recent public sector achievements include:

Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™) became the first zero trust remote access service to be designated FedRAMP High Baseline JAB Authorized .

. Zscaler is working with the DoD’s Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to achieve DoD compliance at Impact Levels 4 and 5, which simplifies how DoD agencies can procure secure systems with confidence.

The DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) selected Zscaler to prototype ZPA and ZIA as secure access technologies. The project has the potential to scale to other DoD organizations through a production Other Transaction (OT) agreement.

“Our mission is to keep all DoD employees safe and productive, whether working from home or deployed in theater. Supporting remote teams and securing all data classifications is more important than ever, and Zscaler is focused on delivering to agencies secure, fast access to cloud providers, SaaS applications, and private applications,” said Drew Schnabel, Vice President of Federal at Zscaler.

“Zscaler is honored to work with our DoD sponsor to achieve the FedRAMP High ‘In Process’ designation for Zscaler Internet Access, which the government uses as a Trusted Internet and Cloud Access Point,” said Stephen Kovac, Vice President of Global Government and Compliance at Zscaler. “This designation is an excellent example of how compliance programs like FedRAMP can be incredibly efficient, speed up innovation, and build upon the partnership between private industry and the government.”

ZIA is a cloud security service that transforms networks by delivering cloud-based internet and web security that scales to all users, whether they are on or off network. ZIA, which has been a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways nine years in a row, leverages a cloud-native proxy to allow organizations to secure all online and SSL traffic. By securely following all users, applications, and devices, regardless of location, ZIA enables a zero trust approach to SaaS application and website access that helps reduce risk and restore compliance.

To learn more about how Zscaler can help federal agencies accomplish their missions, visit https://www.zscaler.com/solutions/government .

About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a government-wide program with input from numerous departments, agencies, and government groups. The program’s primary decision-making body is the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), comprised of the CIOs from DOD, DHS, and GSA. In addition to the JAB, other organizations such as OMB, the Federal CIO Council, NIST, DHS, and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) also play key roles in effectively running FedRAMP.

Using a “do once, use many times” framework, the program ensures information systems/services used government-wide have adequate information security; eliminates duplication of effort and reduces risk management costs; and enables rapid and cost-effective procurement of information systems/services for Federal agencies.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler .

