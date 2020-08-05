Pacific Ethanol to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States, announced it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.



Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question and answer session.

The webcast for the call can be accessed from Pacific Ethanol’s website at www.pacificethanol.com . Alternatively, you may dial the following number up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: (877) 847-6066. International callers should dial 00-1 (970) 315-0267. The pass code will be 7598331. If you are unable to participate in the live call, the webcast will be archived for replay on Pacific Ethanol’s website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056. International callers should dial 00-1 (404) 537-3406. The pass code will be 7598331.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States. Pacific Ethanol owns and operates seven production facilities in California, Idaho, Illinois and Oregon. The plants have a combined production capacity of 450 million gallons per year, and produce over two million tons per year of co-products – on a dry matter basis – such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast and CO2, based on historical volumes. Pacific Ethanol markets and distributes fuel-grade ethanol, high-quality alcohol products and co-products domestically and internationally. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all ethanol and high-quality alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol’s plants as well as for third parties. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com .