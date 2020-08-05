IEC Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

REVENUE OF $47.4 MILLION; UP 17% YEAR OVER YEAR

GROSS MARGIN OF 14%

GENERATED $6.0 MILLION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (Nasdaq: IEC) today announced results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter and nine months ended June 26, 2020.

IEC reported revenues of $47.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 17% as compared to revenues of $40.3 million for the third quarter of the year ended September 30, 2019 (“fiscal 2019”) and a sequential increase of 7% compared to revenues of $44.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.6 million, or 14% of sales, compared to gross profit of $5.6 million, or 13.9% of sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Selling and administrative expenses were $3.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, consistent with the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and decreased as a percent of sales to 7.8% as compared to 9.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating income was $3.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of $1.1 million, or 57% when compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. The Company reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company also reported operating cash flow of $6.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to a $0.4 million use of cash flow from operations for the same period in fiscal 2019.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the Company reported revenues of $136.3 million, an increase of 21% as compared to revenues of $113.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $17.4 million, or 12.8% of sales, which includes the negative impact of a one-time inventory reserve of $1.0 million related to a reorganization at one of the Company’s customers in the medical sector, compared to gross profit of $15.3 million, or 13.5% of sales in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Selling and administrative expenses were $10.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, or 7.5% of sales, as compared to $10.4 million, or 9.2% percent of sales, in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Operating income was $7.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, an increase of 48% when compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. The Company reported net income of $4.8 million, or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per diluted share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Adjusted for the impact of the one-time inventory reserve, taken in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, adjusted net income per common share would have been $0.54 per basic and $0.52 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 26, 2020. Please see the reconciliation tables included in this release for further information regarding these non-GAAP measures. The Company also reported operating cash flow of $7.8 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2020, as compared to a $9.2 million use of cash flow from operations for the same period in fiscal 2019.

Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics commented, “IEC delivered a strong third quarter as demonstrated by revenue of $47.4 million, representing growth of 17% year over year, as well as a sequential increase of 7% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Just a year ago, we achieved a Company milestone by breaking through our internal $40.0 million quarterly revenue threshold, at which time we reset our internal quarterly revenue benchmark to $45.0 million. Despite the challenging economic and public health landscape of the past several months, we solidly surpassed that revenue benchmark in the quarter, as well as delivered gross margins of 14%, which we believe is amongst the highest in our industry, which is a testament to our growing role as a highly capable and reliable electronic manufacturing solutions provider for complex products in highly regulated industries, and also demonstrates the resilience of our employees who have continued to get the job done while navigating a pandemic.

“We continue to generate bookings from a diverse base of customers and remain focused on end markets that value our exclusively U.S.-based production model and who recognize the advantages of our vertically integrated manufacturing solutions for mission critical and life-saving products. Our pipeline and backlog remain strong as we continue to have success attracting new business from new customers and in securing new projects from existing customers and we believe this momentum contributes significantly to our ability to consistently deliver strong organic results, that continue to grow at better than industry rates.”

Mr. Schlarbaum concluded, “Our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities to meet the high complexity manufacturing needs of our customers as a highly capable and reliable electronic manufacturing solutions provider. We continue to see increased interest from the marketplace and believe we are positioned well to achieve continued organic growth and profitability as we close out fiscal 2020.”

IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 26, 2020 and SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 26,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ — $ — Accounts receivable, net of allowance 30,320 27,618 Unbilled contract revenue 10,517 9,529 Inventories 46,863 44,267 Federal income tax receivable 1,034 517 Other current assets 1,386 1,454 Total current assets 90,120 83,385 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,114 19,433 Deferred income taxes 5,403 7,154 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 260 — Other long-term assets 1,190 860 Total assets $ 117,087 $ 110,832 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 1,371 Current portion of operating lease obligation 60 — Current portion of finance lease obligation 427 338 Accounts payable 22,395 23,690 Accrued payroll and related expenses 2,923 3,174 Other accrued expenses 366 668 Customer deposits 20,439 13,229 Total current liabilities 46,610 42,470 Long-term debt 25,373 28,910 Long-term operating lease obligation 200 — Long-term finance lease obligation 6,727 6,685 Other long-term liabilities 1,435 1,527 Total liabilities 80,345 79,592 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized: 50,000,000 shares Issued: 11,486,214 and 11,394,036 shares, respectively Outstanding: 10,430,726 and 10,338,548 shares, respectively 104 103 Additional paid-in capital 48,676 48,001 Accumulated deficit (10,449 ) (15,275 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,055,488 shares (1,589 ) (1,589 ) Total stockholders’ equity 36,742 31,240 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 117,087 $ 110,832





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE and NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 26, 2020 and JUNE 28, 2019

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 Net sales $ 47,364 $ 40,324 $ 136,269 $ 113,059 Cost of sales 40,722 34,719 118,885 97,808 Gross profit 6,642 5,605 17,384 15,251 Selling and administrative expenses 3,678 3,721 10,194 10,402 Operating income 2,964 1,884 7,190 4,849 Interest and financing expense 300 452 1,111 1,160 Income before income taxes 2,664 1,432 6,079 3,689 Income tax expense 550 221 1,253 736 Net income $ 2,114 $ 1,211 $ 4,826 $ 2,953 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.45 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 10,424,056 10,332,548 10,388,872 10,294,173 Diluted 10,758,092 10,642,403 10,697,288 10,556,953





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS

NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 26, 2020 and JUNE 28, 2019

(unaudited; in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 2,114 $ 1,211 $ 4,826 $ 2,953 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 189 117 526 415 Depreciation and amortization 855 757 2,442 2,047 Change in reserve for doubtful accounts 46 9 94 (30 ) Change in inventory reserve and warranty reserve (70 ) (70 ) 1,226 19 Deferred tax expense 550 221 1,751 732 Amortization of deferred gain (29 ) (29 ) (86 ) (85 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,827 ) 1,201 (2,796 ) (1,414 ) Unbilled contract revenue 84 (1,262 ) (988 ) (2,972 ) Inventories (1,763 ) (5,938 ) (3,818 ) (14,485 ) Federal income tax receivable — — (517 ) — Other current assets 335 (93 ) 68 (146 ) Other long-term assets (214 ) (183 ) (330 ) (436 ) Accounts payable 1,583 2,655 (1,188 ) 1,293 Change in book overdraft position 124 320 (107 ) (602 ) Accrued expenses 1,341 1,169 (557 ) 1,389 Customer deposits 4,637 (476 ) 7,210 2,155 Net change in lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 1 — — — Other long-term liabilities — — — (75 ) Net cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities 5,956 (391 ) 7,756 (9,242 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,716 ) (314 ) (3,067 ) (1,119 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — 20 — 20 Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,716 ) (294 ) (3,067 ) (1,099 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Advances from revolving credit facility 18,843 18,036 55,523 57,343 Repayments of revolving credit facility (19,742 ) (16,943 ) (56,505 ) (46,331 ) Borrowings under other loan agreements — — — 391 Repayments under other loan agreements (3,219 ) (321 ) (3,904 ) (889 ) Payments under finance lease (102 ) (78 ) (284 ) (230 ) Proceeds received from lease financing obligation — — 415 — Debt issuance costs (84 ) (21 ) (84 ) (27 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23 27 161 79 Proceeds from employee stock plan purchases 47 33 87 53 Cash paid for taxes upon vesting of restricted stock (6 ) (48 ) (98 ) (48 ) Net cash flows (used in)/provided by financing activities (4,240 ) 685 (4,689 ) 10,341 Net cash change for the period — — — — Cash, beginning of period — — — — Cash, end of period $ — $ — $ — $ —





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION TABLE

NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 26, 2020

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended June 26,

2020 Reconciliation to adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 17,384 Non-cash charge (1) 987 Adjusted gross profit $ 18,371 Reconciliation to adjusted gross margin: Gross margin 12.8 % Non-cash charge (1) 0.7 % Adjusted gross margin 13.5 % Reconciliation to adjusted net income: Net income $ 4,826 Non-cash charge (1) 987 Income tax effect (2) (207 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,606 Reconciliation to adjusted net income per common share: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.46 Non-cash charge, net of tax (1)(2) 0.08 Adjusted net income per common share, basic $ 0.54 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.46 Non-cash charge, net of tax (1)(2) 0.07 Adjusted net income per common share, diluted (3) $ 0.52

(1) A non-cash charge related to the increase in our excess and obsolete inventory reserve due to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of a customer of IEC.

(2) The income tax effect related to the non-cash charge was calculated using an effective tax rate of 21%.

(3) Adjusted net income per common share, diluted is calculated based on adjusted net income and reflects the dilutive impact of shares, where applicable, based on adjusted net income.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, net income per share basic and diluted, gross profit and gross margin, U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measures, we present adjusted net income, adjusted net income per basic and diluted share, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, which are non-GAAP measures, to reflect the impact of a one-time inventory reserve related to a Chapter 11 reorganization at one of the Company’s customers in the medical sector. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are important measures of our performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our performance from period to period by removing the impact of the one-time inventory reserve. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per basic and diluted share, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, they should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measures of net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit and gross margin, and therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may produce results that vary from the GAAP measures and may not be comparable to a similarly titled non-GAAP measure used by other companies.