Wolverine Worldwide Reports Strong Cash Flow and Better-Than-Expected Revenue and Earnings for the Second Quarter

/EIN News/ -- ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020, that significantly exceeded its expectations across every key financial metric and provided an update on initiatives implemented to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The Company's second quarter results were much stronger than expected, despite the negative impact of unprecedented global market conditions and significant retail store closures for much of the time period,” said Blake W. Krueger, Wolverine Worldwide’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our brands excelled online, with nearly triple-digit owned eCommerce revenue growth, benefiting from strength in key product categories that are resonating with consumers and the digital capabilities we have invested in over the last several years. The acceleration of our digital direct offense, together with our diversified and agile business model, enabled the Company to adapt to the rapidly changing marketplace and deliver positive earnings and exceptional cash flow in the quarter. We believe the Company is positioned well to accelerate out of the current market downturn once the impact of the pandemic subsides.”

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW UPDATE

During the second quarter, the Company took precautionary steps to further strengthen its balance sheet by prioritizing liquidity and net asset management. These actions proved very effective and include the implementation of cash enhancement and expense reduction initiatives, amendment of its Senior Credit Facility to increase flexibility within existing covenant requirements, and the sale of senior notes to enhance liquidity and provide longer-term financing.

The successful implementation of cash flow initiatives coupled with better-than-expected revenue and profit in the second quarter enabled the Company to generate $116 million of operating cash flow in the quarter. The Company paid down its revolver debt by $665 million, leaving a balance of $125 million, and ended the second quarter with $423 million of cash on hand, total liquidity of $1.1 billion, including cash and available borrowing capacity under the revolver, and a much improved debt leverage position when compared to the first quarter. Given the strong cash performance in the second quarter, the Company now expects to generate $200 million to $250 million of operating cash flow for the full year.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 REVIEW

The Company's results for the second quarter significantly exceeded its expectations entering the quarter, including:

Reported revenue was $349.1 million, down 38.6% versus the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 38.3% versus the prior year. Owned eCommerce revenue grew 96.0% versus the prior year.

Reported gross margin was 42.2%, compared to 40.5% in the prior year.

Reported operating margin was 2.1%, compared to 9.8% in the prior year. Adjusted operating margin was 5.1%, compared to 11.1% in the prior year.

Reported diluted loss per share was $0.02, compared to earnings per share of $0.45 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.08, and, on a constant currency basis, were $0.09, compared to $0.52 in the prior year.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was down 5.0% versus the prior year and down 7.0% when excluding the impact of new stores and the incremental cost of new tariffs.

Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter was $115.6 million, compared to $136.3 million in the prior year.

Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $422.6 million, compared to $116.5 million in the prior year.

“The Company's response to the challenging environment has been exceptional,” said Mike Stornant, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “At the onset of the pandemic, we prioritized positive cash flow and a strong balance sheet, and we delivered approximately $116 million of cash flow from operations during the second quarter – significantly above our expectations. Our inventory position improved meaningfully during the quarter, while gross margin expanded 170 basis points. These financial results are very encouraging and, importantly, are clear evidence of an operating model that can adjust quickly to unexpected challenges. While we expect the second half of the year to remain challenging, we are well prepared for various scenarios that may play out and are confident that the Company will remain strong during this volatile time.”

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Measures referred to as "adjusted" financial results exclude environmental and other related costs and environmental cost recoveries, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including reorganization and credit loss expenses. The Company also provided the increase in net inventories adjusted for new store inventories and incremental tariff costs within inventories. The Company also presents constant currency information, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding results of operations, consistent with how the Company evaluates performance. The Company calculates constant currency basis by converting the current-period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. In addition, the Company presents a non-GAAP measure for inventory, which excludes the impact of new stores and the incremental cost of new tariffs. The Company believes providing this inventory number provides valuable supplemental information regarding results of operations, consistent with how the Company evaluates performance. The Company calculates this inventory number by excluding the inventories related to new stores and incremental tariff costs capitalized into inventory.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of the above non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability of current period results to the prior period by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating results and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis. Management does not, nor should investors, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitution for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except earnings per share)

Quarter Ended Year-To-Date Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Revenue $ 349.1 $ 568.6 $ 788.4 $ 1,092.0 Cost of goods sold 201.9 338.2 459.4 641.4 Gross profit 147.2 230.4 329.0 450.6 Gross margin 42.2 % 40.5 % 41.7 % 41.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 143.6 168.7 299.7 332.7 Environmental and other related costs, net of recoveries (3.9 ) 6.2 4.9 10.0 Operating expenses 139.7 174.9 304.6 342.7 Operating expenses as a % of revenue 40.0 % 30.8 % 38.6 % 31.4 % Operating profit 7.5 55.5 24.4 107.9 Operating margin 2.1 % 9.8 % 3.1 % 9.9 % Interest expense, net 10.5 6.7 18.3 13.6 Debt extinguishment and other costs 0.2 — 0.2 — Other income, net (1.7 ) (1.0 ) (2.3 ) (2.3 ) Total other expenses 9.0 5.7 16.2 11.3 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (1.5 ) 49.8 8.2 96.6 Income tax expense (benefit) 0.4 9.6 (2.7 ) 15.8 Effective tax rate (28.3 )% 19.4 % (33.0 )% 16.4 % Net earnings (loss) (1.9 ) 40.2 10.9 80.8 Less: net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.3 ) — (0.5 ) 0.1 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $ (1.6 ) $ 40.2 $ 11.4 $ 80.7 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.14 $ 0.88 Supplemental information: Net earnings (loss) used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.8 ) $ 39.4 $ 11.0 $ 79.2 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share 80.9 88.3 81.5 90.1 Weighted average shares outstanding 81.7 87.4 81.6 89.2





WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 422.6 $ 116.5 Accounts receivables, net 263.8 363.7 Inventories, net 386.5 406.5 Other current assets 45.7 42.6 Total current assets 1,118.6 929.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 134.9 138.2 Lease right-of-use assets 152.4 157.8 Goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangibles 1,040.1 1,043.0 Other noncurrent assets 143.4 174.6 Total assets $ 2,589.4 $ 2,442.9 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 330.4 $ 336.1 Lease liabilities 37.5 30.8 Current maturities of long-term debt 183.5 10.0 Borrowings under revolving credit agreements 125.0 368.0 Total current liabilities 676.4 744.9 Long-term debt 715.9 433.0 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 139.2 146.0 Other noncurrent liabilities 322.0 263.8 Stockholders' equity 735.9 855.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,589.4 $ 2,442.9





WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

Year-To-Date Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 10.9 $ 80.8 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15.4 15.0 Deferred income taxes (13.4 ) (1.2 ) Stock-based compensation expense 10.2 10.2 Pension and SERP expense 4.3 2.8 Debt extinguishment costs 0.2 — Environmental and other related costs, net of cash payments and recoveries received 34.2 (3.5 ) Other 4.3 (9.4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (27.1 ) (90.8 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 39.0 3.9 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (5.5 ) (15.1 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (6.6 ) (18.3 ) Investment in joint ventures (3.5 ) (8.5 ) Proceeds from company-owned insurance policy liquidations 25.6 — Other (0.8 ) (0.5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9.2 (42.4 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments under revolving credit agreements (773.0 ) (142.0 ) Borrowings under revolving credit agreements 538.0 385.0 Proceeds from company-owned insurance policies 24.5 — Borrowings of long-term debt 471.0 — Payments on long-term debt (5.0 ) (2.5 ) Payments of debt issuance and debt extinguishment costs (6.4 ) (0.3 ) Cash dividends paid (17.0 ) (16.8 ) Purchase of common stock for treasury (21.0 ) (207.4 ) Employee taxes paid under stock-based compensation plans (19.9 ) (16.5 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2.1 5.8 Contributions from noncontrolling interests 1.8 5.7 Net cash provided by financing activities 195.1 11.0 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (1.3 ) 0.9 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 242.0 (26.6 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 180.6 143.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the quarter $ 422.6 $ 116.5





The following tables contain information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in the presentation of its financial results:

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

Q2 2020 RECONCILIATION TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE

TO ADJUSTED REVENUE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis 2020-Q2 Foreign Exchange Impact Constant Currency Basis 2020-Q2 GAAP Basis 2019-Q2 Constant Currency Growth (Decline) Reported Growth (Decline) REVENUE Wolverine Michigan Group $ 217.4 $ 1.5 $ 218.9 $ 318.2 (31.2 )% (31.7 )% Wolverine Boston Group 122.5 0.5 123.0 230.7 (46.7 ) (46.9 ) Other 9.2 — 9.2 19.7 (53.3 ) (53.3 ) Total $ 349.1 $ 2.0 $ 351.1 $ 568.6 (38.3 )% (38.6 )%





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED OPERATING MARGIN

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Operating Profit - Fiscal 2020 Q2 $ 7.5 $ 10.2 $ 17.7 Operating margin 2.1 % 5.1 % Operating Profit - Fiscal 2019 Q2 $ 55.5 $ 7.8 $ 63.3 Operating margin 9.8 % 11.1 % (1) Q2 2020 adjustments reflect $1.9 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries of $5.8 million, expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic including $6.9 million of credit loss expenses, $4.4 million of severance expenses and $2.8 million of other related costs and other reorganization costs. Q2 2019 adjustments reflect $6.2 million of environmental and related costs and $1.6 million of business development related costs.





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

TO ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses - Fiscal 2020 Q2 $ 139.7 $ (10.1 ) $ 129.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses - Fiscal 2019 Q2 $ 174.9 $ (7.6 ) $ 167.3 (1) Q2 2020 adjustments reflect $1.9 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries of $5.8 million, expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic including $6.9 million of credit loss expenses, $4.4 million of severance expenses and $2.7 million of other related costs and other reorganization costs. Q2 2019 adjustments reflect $6.2 million of environmental and related costs and $1.4 million of business development related costs.





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED

DILUTED EPS ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS*

(Unaudited)

GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Foreign Exchange Impact As Adjusted

EPS On a Constant Currency Basis EPS - Fiscal 2020 Q2 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 EPS - Fiscal 2019 Q2 $ 0.45 $ 0.07 $ 0.52 (1) Q2 2020 adjustments reflect environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including credit loss expenses, severance and other related costs, reorganization expenses and debt extinguishment costs. Q2 2019 adjustments reflect the impact of environmental and related costs and business development related costs.





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED INVENTORIES

TO ADJUSTED INVENTORIES*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Inventories, net - Fiscal 2020 Q2 $ 386.5 $ (8.4 ) $ 378.1 Inventories, net - Fiscal 2019 Q2 $ 406.5 $ — $ 406.5 (1) Q2 2020 adjustments reflect $4.5 million of new store inventories and $3.9 million of incremental tariff costs capitalized into inventory.



