Affimed Announces Two New Appointments to Its Supervisory Board

/EIN News/ --



Heidelberg, Germany, August 5, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the appointments of Dr. Annalisa Jenkins and Mr. Harry Welten to its Supervisory Board. Both these appointments were approved during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which took place on August 4, 2020.

“Affimed is pleased to welcome Annalisa and Harry, both highly experienced professionals in their respective fields, to the Supervisory Board” said Dr. Thomas Hecht, Chairman of Affimed’s Supervisory Board. “Annalisa is a visionary leader who knows how to translate science from bench to bedside. Harry is an accomplished financial executive who is well suited to help drive value-creating strategies for the company. Together, these new appointments position us to ensure sound corporate governance by further strengthening our biotech industry know-how and experience as well as our diversity.”

Dr. Jenkins, with more than 25 years of global pharmaceutical experience, brings a wealth of expertise in advancing clinical programs through development and to regulatory approval. Dr. Jenkins serves on the Board of Directors for a number of publicly and privately held biotechnology and life science companies. In addition, she is a committee member of the science board to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which advises FDA leadership on complex scientific and technical issues. Dr. Jenkins served as the Chief Executive Officer of PlaqueTec Ltd. and Dimension Therapeutics. Prior leadership roles held by Dr. Jenkins include Executive Vice President, Global Research and Development­ at Merck Serono Pharmaceuticals as well as several leadership positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Jenkins graduated with a degree in medicine from St. Bartholomew’s Hospital at the University of London and subsequently trained in cardiovascular medicine in the UK National Health Service.

Mr. Welten brings significant financial and U.S. market expertise to Affimed. He is chairman and member of the board of directors of several biotechnology companies in Switzerland, Germany and the U.S. Over the last 20 years, Mr. Welten served as Chief Financial Officer of both public as well as venture capital financed biotech companies. Mr. Welten has served in senior roles at UBS in Switzerland and New York for the first 15 years of his career. Mr. Welten has degrees in Banking, Finance and Economics as well as an MBA from Columbia University, NY, USA.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of AFM24, the value of our ROCK® platform, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefits to Affimed of orphan drug designation and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Affimed’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

Alex Fudukidis

Head of Investor Relations

Email: IR@affimed.com

Tel: (917) 436-8102