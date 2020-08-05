Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AMERICA’S 100 BEST CITIES IN 2020, REVEALED

Resonance Consultancy has just released the latest version of the most comprehensive city ranking on the planet. Find out how all your favorite U.S. cities performed by downloading the free 2020 America’s Best Cities report at ResonanceCo.com/Reports.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonance Consultancy, a leading advisor in real estate, tourism, and economic development for countries, cities and communities, is pleased to announce America's Best Cities in 2020, a ranking of the top-performing U.S. cities with metro populations greater than 500,000.

The Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for American cities with metropolitan populations of 500,000 or more. They are lauded as the world’s most thorough city rankings, based on an original methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

“The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important in choosing where to invest,” says Resonance Consultancy President & CEO Chris Fair. 

As a result, Resonance’s Best Cities rankings don’t just consider cities as places to live, work or visit—they take a more holistic approach using a wide range of factors that show positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors—ranging from the number of culinary experiences, museums, and sights and landmarks each city offers, to the number of Fortune 500 corporations, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram. 

So why a ranking of America’s best cities now? And what does “best city” even mean during the pandemic, mounting death toll and unprecedented economic crisis?

“The nation’s large cities face imminent and myriad challenges that will define their next decade and beyond,” says Fair. “At the same time, the pandemic has galvanized some cities to take dramatic actions that, if they are maintained long term, could help to make cities both more liveable and vibrant in the future.”

To capture some of the implications of the pandemic in this year’s  rankings, Resonance added three new data points. The Prosperity category now incorporates  the unemployment rate of a city (as of May 2020, the latest numbers available at press time), and the Gini Index of Income Equality. In the Place category, Resonance added the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (as of July 8, 2020) for each city.

Based on each city’s performance for the 26 factors analyzed, America’s Top 10 Cities in 2020 are: 

1. New York City

2. Los Angeles

3. San Francisco 

4. Chicago

5. Washington

6. San Diego

7. Las Vegas 

8. San Jose

9. Miami

10. Boston


The full list of America’s Top 100 cities is available at ResonanceCo.com/Reports and BestCities.org.

