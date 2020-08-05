Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction Executive Names CLA the Top Construction Accounting Firm

CLA maintained its hold on the number one spot in the renowned magazine’s rankings, which recognizes the leading independent construction accounting firms in the United States each year.

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) has been ranked the number one construction accounting firm in the United States by Construction Executive. The list recognizes the top independent construction accounting firms in the country.

Construction Executive is now in its 18th year of publication and is considered a leading trade magazine for construction businesses. In the July/August 2020 issue, the magazine published a comprehensive ranking of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms, an annual feature that includes detailed breakouts and analysis of the industry.

Rankings were determined by seven key factors:

  1. Revenue
  2. Number of CPAs in construction practice
  3. Percentage of firm’s total revenues that comes from construction practice
  4. Number of construction clients
  5. Number of office locations with a construction accounting practice
  6. Number of employees with CCIFP certification
  7. Year construction accounting practice established

CLA maintained its number one ranking by growing the number of CPAs, clients, and number of employees with CCIFP certification.

  • The number of CPAs in the firm increased from 2,651 to 2,691
  • The number of U.S. construction clients increased from 6,762 to 9,182
  • The number of U.S. employees with CCIFP certification increased from 32 to 45

CLA continues to expand its offering in the construction accounting arena, bringing a wealth of knowledge to its clients.

Julian Xavier, CLA principal, said, “Best-in-class contractors recognize completing a project is different today, and they develop strategies to help minimize any negative financial impact to the project. CLA provides the tools contractors need to complete those strategies.”

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachments 

Jackie Kruger
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
612-376-4623
jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com

