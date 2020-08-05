Medallion Appoints Robert Doyle as CFO 

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Robert (Bob) Doyle, CPA, CA, as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Corporate Secretary. Bob is a principal of Pacific Opportunity Capital, a highly regarded Vancouver-based corporate services firm.



“It’s great to receive the input of Bob and the support of the Pacific Opportunity team as we focus on building the company,” said Mark Saxon, Medallion President & CEO. “Furthermore, and on behalf of the entire board, I’d like to thank Tom Arnould for his many years of excellent service to Medallion as well as assistance in the transfer the CFO and Corporate Secretary functions.”

About Medallion Resources

Medallion Resources has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing, and the safe management of waste materials.

