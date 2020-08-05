Check Point Software Partners with New York University to Close the Cybersecurity Workforce Gap

Online eLearning program on cloud, network, endpoint, and mobile security now available to NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering to develop student’s cybersecurity knowledge

Leveraging Check Point’s unmatched experience and expertise in the cyber landscape, NYU Tandon School of Engineering students will receive full visibility and understanding of the Check Point Infinity Architecture via Check Point's eLearning system. The Infinity eLearning program gives students access to the following innovative Cyber Security learning paths:

Cloud Security - Provide an understanding of the concepts and skills necessary to configure and deploy Check Point CloudGuard products in public cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform.

“The cyber security industry is plagued by a talent gap in which there are significantly more jobs to fill than there are qualified candidates,” noted Liat Doron, VP, Learning and Training, Check Point Software Technologies. “Our mission is to bridge this gap by creating more opportunities for formal learning and professional development. We hope that students walk away with not just a deeper understanding of industry-leading solutions, but also a tangible path to employment.”

"New York University (NYU) and the NYU Tandon School of Engineering are very excited to be partnering with Check Point Software Technologies LTD to deliver applied cyber security learning to the elite M.S. in Cybersecurity security students in the all-online Cyber Fellows program,” said Aspen Olmsted (Ph.D), Cyber Fellows program director at NYU. “The combination of the theoretical cybersecurity and computer science knowledge the student gain in the classroom with the hands on badge with Check Point will help to close the cybersecurity workforce gap."

Check Point’s Learning and Training organization aspires to create opportunities for formal learning and professional development. Through the mutual badge program, students gain the ability to recognize and resolve IT security threats, develop hands-on experience with leading security solutions and acquire employable real-world skills to protect networks. Upon completion of the program, students will earn a globally recognized credential in cyber security with an industry-recognized expertise in the field.

For more information about Check Point’s SecureAcademy partner program, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/check-point-secureacademy-program-applicant-form/

For more information on the Check Point Learning and Training portal, visit: https://training-certifications.checkpoint.com/#/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

More About NYU Tandon School of Engineering

https://engineering.nyu.edu/academics/departments/nyu-tandon-online

Cyber Fellows

https://engineering.nyu.edu/academics/programs/cybersecurity-ms-online/nyu-cyber-fellows





