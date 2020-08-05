E-Waste Management Market to reach US $40 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Investments Analysis, Expansion Plans, Key Stakeholders, Business Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Reduced life spans of electronic, electrical, and consumer electronic devices which are generating large e-Waste drives the demand for e-waste management market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “E-Waste Management Market by Processed Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others), Source Type (Industrial Electronics, Consumer Electronics {Household Appliances, Handheld Electronics, IT Accessories & Equipment, PCBs}, Others), Application (Disposal, Recycle), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The average lifecycle of most electronic devices has been continuously reducing. Fast obsolescence of electronic devices and gadgets have become the key factors leading to the production of e-waste. The electronic components that have attained its end-of-life for the consumer are called as electronic waste. These devices comprise materials possessing high value but can lead to human as well as environmental risks at the same time if they are incinerated or landfilled. Hence the global e-waste management market size is anticipated to reach USD 40 billion by 2025.

Governments across various regions have been taking colossal efforts in recycling and extracting metals that hold threats for the environment as well as humans. The growing number of the reduced lifecycle of consumer electrical products such as laptops, cell-phones, and computers is giving rise to a huge amount of electronic waste generation in the developing as well as developed nations, thereby promoting the growth of e-waste management industry.

The global e-waste management market contains metal, plastic, glass, other segments. The metal segment of the e-waste management component has a maximum revenue share within the e-waste management market in 2019. The electrical and electronic product encompasses components that use metal shoulders, metal tracks, and conductive metals. Metals are fundamentally used in all individual components, micro-controller, and printed circuit boards (PCBs), due to which the segment is projected to hold its dominance over the forecast period.

The global e-waste management market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The Asia Pacific holds the title of one of the leading e-waste management market share regions with a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Growing disposable income in the evolving, as well as developed nations backed with the rising adoption of electronic devices, are the key factors for the industry growth. Moreover, developed nations such as the U.K., U.S., and Canada export a substantial amount of electronic waste produced by them to the Asia Pacific nations, which is anticipated to augur well for the regional industry over the forecast period.

The major players of the global e-waste management market are Electronic Recyclers International, Enviro-Hub Holdings, Aurubis AG, MRI (Australia), Sims Recycling, Boliden AB, Umicore S.A., Stena Metall AB, MBA Polymers, Tetronics, and more. The e-waste management market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe

