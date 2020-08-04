BowX Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- Menlo Park CA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BowX Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 42,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, under the ticker symbol “BOWXU”. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “BOWX” and “BOWXW,” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial target business in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it initially intends to focus its search on target businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications industries. The Company is led by Vivek Ranadivé, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Murray Rode, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

UBS Securities LLC is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,300,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on August 4, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BowX Acquisition Corp.

BowX Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial target business in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it initially intends to focus its search on target businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications industries. The Company is an emerging growth company as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Vivek Ranadivé, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Murray Rode, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

BowX Acquisition Corp.

(650) 352-4877