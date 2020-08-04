Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,638 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Visits McAllen Convention Center For Opening Of Temporary Health Care Facility

August 4, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today visited the McAllen Convention Center for the opening of the temporary health care facility which will help increase the Rio Grande Valley's hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the Governor previously announced, the health care facility will have the capacity to treat a maximum of 250 patients, and will be equipped with hospital beds, medical equipment and medical staff. The health care facility opened this morning, and will begin taking up to 50 patients. The facility will increase patient intake and capacity as needed. 

"It is crucial that communities in the Rio Grande Valley are equipped with the resources and support they need in the fight against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "The temporary health care facility in McAllen is an essential asset to this community and will help expand hospital capacity while we work to mitigate the spread of the virus in the region. As we continue this fight, the State of Texas is working alongside local hospitals and community leaders to reduce the spread of this virus and keep Texans safe here in the Rio Grande Valley and across the state." 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Visits McAllen Convention Center For Opening Of Temporary Health Care Facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.