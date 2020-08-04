Governor Abbott Visits McAllen Convention Center For Opening Of Temporary Health Care Facility

August 4, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today visited the McAllen Convention Center for the opening of the temporary health care facility which will help increase the Rio Grande Valley's hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the Governor previously announced, the health care facility will have the capacity to treat a maximum of 250 patients, and will be equipped with hospital beds, medical equipment and medical staff. The health care facility opened this morning, and will begin taking up to 50 patients. The facility will increase patient intake and capacity as needed.

"It is crucial that communities in the Rio Grande Valley are equipped with the resources and support they need in the fight against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "The temporary health care facility in McAllen is an essential asset to this community and will help expand hospital capacity while we work to mitigate the spread of the virus in the region. As we continue this fight, the State of Texas is working alongside local hospitals and community leaders to reduce the spread of this virus and keep Texans safe here in the Rio Grande Valley and across the state."