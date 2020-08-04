Rebirth Analytics Empowers Supply Chain Decision Making with Evidence-Based Supplier Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations struggling to understand and mitigate risk along their supply chains now have a solution with Rebirth Analytics, the world's only predictive, proprietary, risk-finding technology driven by the power of AI.



Most companies cannot find the root cause of supply chain problems fast enough

Risk can originate from any place along the supply chain. According to Business Continuity Institute 70% of enterprises face supply chain disruptions every year. Supply Chain Dive states that 50% of supply chain disruptions create losses of over $1 million. These challenges are compounded by disconnected systems, overtaxed teams, and outsourced agencies, which all create a lack of visibility into risks and weaknesses.

Rebirth Analytics is addressing this void in the market with a game-changing risk analytics SaaS system built on globally validated and proven analytics principles. The Rebirth Analytics platform empowers executives to validate their ‘gut-feeling’ with data, insights, and external validation, adding a layer of independence and mitigation that cannot be developed from within their organizations.

“The risks that most companies face are compounded by the fact that they often don't reveal themselves until it is too late,” said founder and CEO Chonchol Gupta. “We believe companies can fully control, not just manage, their supply chain risks and empower their people to do so much more. Rebirth Analytics gives our customers the ability to see potential issues before they manifest into unmovable obstacles. We help those leaders, who may be experts in their industry, stop relying on their 'gut-feelings' and to use the data we uniquely provide to drive decision-making.”

“Rebirth Analytics enables companies to gain visibility into 100% of their suppliers by helping to identify the riskiest vendors and mitigate those disruptive threats immediately,” said Callum Lewis, Head of Optimise with Resolve.

Founded in 2018, Rebirth Analytics provides evidence-based protection and visibility into an organization’s supply chain risks. We do this by aggregating data across six different risk categories and deploying the results to decision makers almost instantly. Our integrated platform incorporates proprietary AI, enterprise-to-supplier specific views and externally validated data to provide users clarity on where risk may lie. Through our partnerships with Microsoft, IBM, and ESRI we deliver a single solution package that benefits a wide variety of sectors including manufacturing, retail, finance, insurance, hospitality, nonprofits and more. With customers throughout the world, Rebirth Analytics is a private company with offices in the U.S. and UK. Visit rebirthanalytics.com for more information or follow us at LinkedIn or Twitter .

