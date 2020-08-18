BEE&YOU ANNOUNCES ITS NEW PRODUCT LINE

BEE&YOU wins another award

“ On the Go Immunity” and “On the Go Detox“ are in the market

I invite everybody to try our new products for an extra boost of energy and immunity strength” — Dr. Asli Samanci

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEE &YOU ( www.beeandyou.com ), the leading bee products company announces its newest immunity and detox product lines. BEE&YOU added 2 new superfood products for busy people that are always "on the go". In addition to Anatolian Propolis, Royal Jelly, and Raw Honey products, BEE&YOU expanded its product spectrum with 2 new superfood products: On the Go Immunity and On the Go Detox Dr. Asli Samanci, the CEO and Founder of BEE&YOU said “I invite all the busy ‘On the go’ moms, dads, adults, youth, truly everybody to try our new products for an extra boost of energy and immunity strength. Our on the Go Immunity products have turmeric, ginger, propolis, cinnamon, and raw honey as the main ingredients.Turmeric has potent anti-inflammatory effects and is great at reducing systemic inflammation in the body, while ginger is a root that consists of over 400 active substances and is especially rich in phenolics. Its active compounds have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.In addition we added our signature product Propolis, which is a resinous bee product that the bees collect from the leaves, stems and buds of the plants. Its function is to provide and maintain an antiseptic environment in the hive. Propolis consists of more than a hundred different compounds, mainly flavonoids and phenolics.Raw honey is 100% natural, unpasteurized and unfiltered honey with all of its natural nutrients directly from the hive. The last ingredient, cinnamon. is an aromatic plant which contains many active substances and is rich in polyphenols. It also contains trace minerals including calcium, chromium, iodine, iron, manganese, zinc, phosphorus and potassium. How about their benefits? All of these ingredients contain unique antioxidants that support your immune system and improve health. They are full of enzymes and antioxidants, 100% natural, sustainably harvested and non-GMO. Straight from our hives to your table!Our second newly launched product “On the Go-Detox” has all of the above ingredients and then the amazing plus of the apple cider vinegar!Apple cider vinegar is produced by fermenting apple juice and contains organic acids, phenol, vitamins and minerals. It’s great at regulating blood sugar and rejuvenates and revitalizes the body. Your body will rejuvenate and revitalize with apple cider vinegar and raw honey.We are very proud to launch these two super healthy products! And you will not regret trying them. Did I mention that they are delicious too!”About BEE&YOU:BEE&YOU makes all-natural and biologically active bee products while promoting sustainable beekeeping. For more information, visit www.beendyou.com BEE&YOU products are on sale at 3,000 CVS online and physical stores nationally, at the company’s website and on Amazon. Founded in 2013, BEE&YOU has won more than 30 awards in the past seven years with its innovative, natural and healthy line of bee products. Strong advocates of beekeepers, BEE&YOU relies on a unique “Contract-Based Beekeeping Model” to protect bees and beekeepers’ rights and safety. This business model allows production agreements signed directly by beekeepers without middlemen or distributors.In addition to 3,500 retail outlets in the United States, BEE&YOU is also sold globally in South Korea, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Qatar, Dubai and Cyprus. Learn more: http://www.beeandyou.com DISCLAIMER:*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

