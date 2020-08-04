Playa Hotels & Resorts Debuts Work & Learn From Paradise

An extended stay concept designed for remote work and distance learning

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, announced today a revolutionary program for consumers with the newfound flexibility of working and learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The innovative Work & Learn From Paradise program is an extended, upgraded stay with reduced rates at select Playa all-inclusive resorts from August 1 through December 22, 2020 (including all-ages Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall as well as adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Sanctuary Cap Cana). In addition to Playa’s renowned all-inclusive offerings, guests who stay 14+ nights as part of the Work & Learn From Paradise program will also receive the following perks included in their stay:

Upgrade to suite or interconnecting rooms (depending on resort and availability) to provide ample space for a lengthy stay

Dedicated, shared office space with high-speed Wi-Fi

Onsite IT support

Complimentary laundry services

Personal fitness trainer (3 sessions per week)

Select 50-minute facial and body spa treatments (2 sessions per week)

Private cabana access on Saturdays and Sundays

Personalized activities and educational experiences for children

Safe, quiet shared space for students learning remotely

Resort-specific perks such as daily guided power walks at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall and childcare services at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Complimentary conversational Spanish classes with bilingual instructors at resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work and distance learning has yielded unprecedented travel flexibility,” said Bruce Wardinski, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This new option provides a much-needed escape for many while staying connected to their job or curriculum in a postcard setting and free of daily household chores,” he said. For working parents, combined adjoining rooms or spacious suites, daily kids’ activities and safe childcare services ease the challenge of working and overseeing distance learning.

“More and more consumers are embracing the freedom and mobility of working remotely and online learning,” explained Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “So, our goal was simple. Provide working adults with a productive space framed in breathtaking scenery and a relaxing escape from everyday household chores and demands.”

Playa has long led the way with luxury all-inclusive lifestyle experiences and in response to COVID-19, the all-inclusive resort company has developed Playa Safe Stay™ with the help of trusted global hospitality brands and key sectors of the travel industry to create a safe and fun vacation environment for guests. Guests can feel secure that an extended stay at any Playa resort will be a safe one.

“We understand that people are feeling the emotional toll of this new normal,” said Gregory Maliassas, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Playa Resorts Management. “We are pleased to provide a welcomed change of pace within our expansive luxury resorts where we can deliver an above and beyond work/life balance during an unprecedented time.”

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and the Work & Learn From Paradise program, visit playaresorts.com/workfromparadise.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

