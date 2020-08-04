Otonomy Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Positive top-line results reported for Phase 1/2 trial of OTO-313 in tinnitus patients



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on its product pipeline and corporate activities. The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. ET to discuss recent highlights and financial results.

“We have made great strides in advancing our product pipeline and achieving our corporate objectives during the past several months despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “For our clinical programs, we announced positive results for OTO-313 in tinnitus, continued to progress enrollment of our ongoing OTIVIDEX Phase 3 trial in Ménière’s disease while strengthening its statistical analysis plan, and have nearly completed enrollment of the OTO-413 trial in hearing loss. We also selected a product candidate for our GJB2 gene therapy program, licensed a novel compound for our OTO-6XX hair cell regeneration program, and demonstrated preclinical proof-of-concept for our otoprotection program. To support this broad and rich pipeline, we completed an oversubscribed financing that extends our cash runway and bolsters our shareholder base.”

Otonomy Program Updates

OTO-313: positive top-line results reported from Phase 1/2 clinical trial in tinnitus. In July 2020, Otonomy reported positive top-line results from the Phase 1/2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with persistent tinnitus of at least moderate severity. The exploratory efficacy cohort of the trial included 31 evaluable patients randomized to a single intratympanic injection of OTO-313 or placebo (1:1 randomization) and then followed for eight weeks. Patients reported the severity of their tinnitus symptoms using the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI), a clinically-validated instrument, and by the daily reporting of their tinnitus loudness and annoyance. The trial achieved its objectives by demonstrating a positive clinical signal for OTO-313 based on a TFI responder analysis, with a favorable safety profile. In particular, 43% of OTO-313 patients were responders based on the TFI at both Day 29 and Day 57 compared to 13% of placebo patients (p-value < 0.05). Furthermore, OTO-313 patients who were TFI responders on both Day 29 and Day 57 also reported improvements in tinnitus loudness and annoyance levels based on daily diaries and reported improvement in the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC), a general assessment of tinnitus status. Given these results, Otonomy is advancing OTO-313 into full Phase 2 development which may include evaluation of a higher dose and/or retreatment.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $41.1 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $60.7 million as of December 31, 2019. In July 2020, Otonomy completed an underwritten public offering of 17,275,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,000,000 shares of its common stock, for total gross proceeds of approximately $69.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Otonomy. All of the securities were sold by Otonomy.



Financial Update and Guidance:

- 2020 Operating Expenses: Otonomy continues to expect that non-GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of $35-$38 million, and GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of $45-$48 million.

- Cash Runway: Otonomy expects that its current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund the company’s operations for at least two years.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Otonomy, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,045 $ 25,194 Short-term investments 9,021 35,476 Right-of-use assets 14,787 15,465 Total assets 61,228 83,018 Long-term debt, net 15,069 14,967 Leases, net of current 14,594 15,320 Total liabilities 40,979 42,785 Accumulated deficit (483,110 ) (459,893 ) Total stockholders’ equity 20,249 40,233





Otonomy, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Product sales, net $ 10 $ 190 $ 170 $ 382 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product sales 511 203 725 416 Research and development 6,935 8,919 14,607 17,714 Selling, general and administrative 3,684 2,884 7,520 6,162 Total costs and operating expenses 11,130 12,006 22,852 24,292 Loss from operations (11,120 ) (11,816 ) (22,682 ) (23,910 ) Other (expense) income, net (334 ) 89 (535 ) 199 Net loss $ (11,454 ) $ (11,727 ) $ (23,217 ) $ (23,711 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 30,873,488 30,703,411 30,843,850 30,694,461





Otonomy, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) GAAP operating expenses Research and development $ 6,935 $ 8,919 $ 14,607 $ 17,714 Selling, general and administrative 3,684 2,884 7,520 6,162 Total GAAP operating expenses 10,619 11,803 22,127 23,876 Non-GAAP adjustments R&D stock-based compensation expense (628 ) (572 ) (1,196 ) (1,231 ) SG&A stock-based compensation expense (906 ) (680 ) (1,747 ) (1,514 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (1,534 ) (1,252 ) (2,943 ) (2,745 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 9,085 $ 10,551 $ 19,184 $ 21,131



