Beyond Meat® Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Retail Channel Net Revenues up 192% Year-Over-Year Driven by Higher Household Penetration and Increased Average Spending per Household

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 27, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights1

Net revenues were $113.3 million, an increase of 69% year over year.





Gross profit was $33.7 million, or gross margin of 29.7% of net revenues; Adjusted gross profit was $39.6 million, or Adjusted gross margin of 34.9% of net revenues, reflecting exclusion of expenses attributable to COVID-19.





Net loss was $10.2 million, or $0.16 per common share; Adjusted net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, reflecting exclusion of expenses attributable to COVID-19 and early debt extinguishment.





Adjusted EBITDA was $11.7 million, or 10.3% of net revenues.

Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown commented, "I am proud of our record net revenues and growth during a very challenging period. As the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the foodservice industry, we repurposed assets and repacked and rerouted products to meet increased consumer activity in the retail aisles. Throughout the quarter, our brand experienced an enviable combination of consumer trends – increasing household penetration; increasing buying levels per household; and strong repeat purchase rates of nearly 50%2, well above the success threshold for consumer packaged goods. Further, we forged ahead with our long-term growth strategy. We invested in expanded operations and sales in the EU and Asia, in innovation, and in targeted pricing measures during this period of high beef prices. Most notable in this regard was the retail introduction of our Cookout Classic™ value pack, which significantly reduced the price of our burgers from nearly 2 times that of conventional beef patties to an approximate 20% premium, on a per pound basis. Though the Cookout Classic™ only reached stores in the last 2 weeks of the second quarter, it accounted for 16 points of the year-over-year volume growth in our U.S. retail business. We look forward to continuing to serve our consumers and customers alike as we all hope for a resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

1 This release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented and a reconciliation of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.

2 According to SPINS/IRI panel data for the 52-week period ended June 28, 2020.





Second Quarter 2020

Net revenues increased 69% to $113.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $67.3 million in the year-ago period. Growth in net revenues was primarily due to an increase in volume sold, partially offset by lower net price per pound driven by the Company’s strategic investments in promotional activity intended to encourage greater consumer trial. Growth in volume sold was driven mainly by increased retail channel sales, resulting from distribution gains both domestically and abroad, higher sales velocities at existing retail customers, and contribution from new product introductions. During the quarter, increased retail channel sales were partially offset by a reduction in foodservice channel sales as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenues by channel (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Change (in thousands) June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Amount % U.S.: Retail $ 90,040 $ 30,531 $ 59,509 194.9 % Foodservice 6,486 16,504 (10,018 ) (60.7 ) % U.S. net revenues 96,526 47,035 49,491 105.2 % International: Retail 9,572 3,589 5,983 166.7 % Foodservice 7,240 16,627 (9,387 ) (56.5 ) % International net revenues 16,812 20,216 (3,404 ) (16.8 ) % Net revenues $ 113,338 $ 67,251 $ 46,087 68.5 %





Six Months Ended Change (in thousands) June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Amount % U.S.: Retail $ 139,963 $ 49,992 $ 89,971 180.0 % Foodservice 29,117 25,338 3,779 14.9 % U.S. net revenues 169,080 75,330 93,750 124.5 % International: Retail 15,524 3,707 11,817 318.8 % Foodservice 25,808 28,420 (2,612 ) (9.2 ) % International net revenues 41,332 32,127 9,205 28.7 % Net revenues $ 210,412 $ 107,457 $ 102,955 95.8 %

Gross profit was $33.7 million, or gross margin of 29.7% of net revenues, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $22.7 million, or gross margin of 33.8% of net revenues, in the year-ago period. Adjusted gross profit, which excludes $5.9 million of costs associated with product repacking activities due to COVID-19, was $39.6 million, or Adjusted gross margin of 34.9% of net revenues, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted gross profit of $22.7 million, or Adjusted gross margin of 33.8% of net revenues, in the year-ago period. The increase in Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin was primarily due to direct materials and packaging input cost savings, direct labor efficiencies, and an increase in the volume of products sold in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the year-ago period. The $5.9 million in costs associated with product repacking activities in the second quarter of 2020 were driven by the Company’s efforts to repurpose certain foodservice inventory into retail products as a result of the sudden shift in consumer demand related to COVID-19. Following these repacking activities, the Company has rebalanced its mix of finished goods inventory between retail and foodservice products and does not anticipate a need for further repacking activity.

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2020 was $8.2 million compared to income from operations of $2.2 million in the year-ago period. The decrease in income from operations was primarily driven by increased headcount to support the Company’s long-term growth, higher share-based compensation expense, increases in the Company’s marketing initiatives, continued investments in innovation, product donation costs related to the Company’s COVID-19 relief campaign, investments in international expansion initiatives, and higher restructuring expenses, partially offset by the increase in gross profit during the quarter.

Net loss was $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net loss of $9.4 million in the year-ago period. Net loss per diluted common share was $0.16 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net loss per diluted common share of $0.24 in the year-ago-period. During the second quarter of 2020, net loss included $5.9 million of costs associated with the product repacking activities attributable to COVID-19, $1.6 million in product donation costs related to the Company’s COVID-19 relief campaign, and $1.5 million of early debt extinguishment costs associated with the Company’s refinanced credit arrangements. Excluding these costs, Adjusted net loss was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, or $0.02 per diluted common share, compared to Adjusted net income of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.7 million, or 10.3% of net revenues, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million, or 10.2% of net revenues, in the year-ago period.

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Nelson commented, “With our robust sales momentum and strong, underlying operating results during the second quarter, we feel confident about Beyond Meat’s potential to seize upon the growth opportunities ahead of us. Although COVID-19 has added complexity to managing our business, we are proud of the way our team has adapted and continues to execute against our long-term strategic plan, closely managing near-term risk while continuing to invest in Beyond Meat’s longer-term future.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $222.3 million as of June 27, 2020 and total outstanding debt was $50.0 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $44.3 million for the six months ended June 27, 2020, compared to $22.4 million for the prior year period. Capital expenditures totaled $26.0 million for the six months ended June 27, 2020 compared to $7.5 million for the prior year period. The increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by the Company’s continued investments in production equipment and facilities related to capacity expansion initiatives. On April 22, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into a new $150 million five-year secured revolving credit facility, which also includes an accordion feature for up to an additional $200 million, replacing its prior credit facilities. Long-term borrowings on the Company’s new revolving credit facility were $50.0 million as of June 27, 2020, as compared to short and long-term borrowings under the Company’s prior credit facilities of $30.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Update on COVID-19 and 2020 Outlook

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as previously communicated, the Company experienced a meaningful slowdown in its foodservice business as various regions around the world implemented stay-at-home orders, resulting in the closure or limited operations of many of its foodservice customers. At the same time, the Company experienced an increase in demand by its retail customers as consumers shifted towards more at-home consumption, which more than offset the decline in sales to foodservice customers. While many of the Company’s foodservice customers have reopened, most are operating under various local restrictions and continue to navigate a highly uncertain environment. Given the uncertainty regarding the ultimate duration, magnitude and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, management remains unable to predict the continuing impact of COVID-19 on its business for the balance of the year with reasonable certainty. As such, the Company’s 2020 outlook, previously provided on February 27, 2020, remains suspended until further notice.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results with additional comments and details today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 1:30 p.m. Pacific. The conference call webcast will be available live over the Internet through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 866-221-1171 from the U.S. or 270-215-9602 from international locations. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, August 19, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S., or 404-537-3406 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 4658234.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide as of June 27, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections regarding financial performance, prospects, future events and future results, including ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, magnitude and effects of the pandemic and, in particular, the impact to the foodservice channel, growth trends, our international expansion plans, market share, new and existing customers and expense trends, among other matters, and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which or whether, such performance or results will be achieved. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, but not limited to, the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreak, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, including on our ability to expand in new geographic markets or the timing of such expansion efforts; estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; our ability to effectively manage our growth; our estimates of the size of market opportunities; our ability to effectively expand our manufacturing and production capacity; our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and manage our inventory; our ability to successfully enter new geographic markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable laws and regulations; the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants; the success of our marketing initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness, maintain, protect and enhance our brand, attract and retain new customers and grow our market share; our ability to attract, maintain and effectively expand our relationships with key strategic foodservice partners; our ability to attract and retain our suppliers, distributors, co-manufacturers and customers; our ability to procure sufficient high-quality raw materials to manufacture our products; the availability of pea protein that meets our standards; our ability to diversify the protein sources used for our products; the volatility associated with ingredient and packaging costs; real or perceived quality or health issues with our products or other issues that adversely affect our brand and reputation; changes in the tastes and preferences of our consumers; our ability to accurately predict taste preferences and purchasing habits of consumers in new geographic markets; our ability to accurately predict consumer trends and demand and successfully introduce and commercialize new products and improve existing products; significant disruption in, or breach in security of our information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on our reputation; the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; the effects of natural or man-made catastrophic events particularly involving our or any of our co‑manufacturers’ manufacturing facilities or our suppliers’ facilities; the impact of marketing campaigns aimed at generating negative publicity regarding our products, brand and plant‑based industry category; the effectiveness of our internal controls; changes in laws and government regulation affecting our business, including Food and Drug Administration governmental regulation and state regulation; changes in laws, regulations or policies of governmental agencies or regulators relating to the labeling or naming of our products; the impact of adverse economic conditions; the financial condition of, and our relationships with our suppliers, co-manufacturers, distributors, retailers and foodservice customers, and their future decisions regarding their relationships with us; the ability of our suppliers and co‑manufacturers to comply with food safety, environmental or other laws and regulations; seasonality; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs and service our indebtedness; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; foreign exchange fluctuations; our, our suppliers’ and our co-manufacturers’ ability to protect our proprietary technology and intellectual property adequately; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 to be filed with the SEC, as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including: Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted net (loss) income, Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

Availability of Information on Beyond Meat’s Website and Social Media Channels

Investors and others should note that Beyond Meat routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Beyond Meat Investor Relations website. We also intend to use certain social media channels as a means of disclosing information about us and our products to consumers, our customers, investors and the public (e.g., @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). The information posted on social media channels is not incorporated by reference in this press release or in any other report or document we file with the SEC. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Beyond Meat Investor Relations website or to social media accounts is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Beyond Meat to review the information that it shares at the “Investors” link located at the bottom of the Company’s webpage at https://investors.beyondmeat.com/investor-relations and to sign up for and regularly follow the Company’s social media accounts. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when enrolling an email address by visiting "Request Email Alerts" in the "Investors" section of Beyond Meat’s website at https://investors.beyondmeat.com/investor-relations.

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Net revenues $ 113,338 $ 67,251 $ 210,412 $ 107,457 Cost of goods sold 79,687 44,510 139,070 73,945 Gross profit 33,651 22,741 71,342 33,512 Research and development expenses 6,016 4,212 12,210 8,710 Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,292 15,515 61,607 26,692 Restructuring expenses 1,509 847 3,882 1,241 Total operating expenses 41,817 20,574 77,699 36,643 (Loss) income from operations (8,166 ) 2,167 (6,357 ) (3,131 ) Other expense, net: Interest expense (569 ) (741 ) (1,274 ) (1,474 ) Remeasurement of warrant liability — (11,744 ) — (12,503 ) Other, net (1,454 ) 898 (744 ) 1,039 Total other expense, net (2,023 ) (11,587 ) (2,018 ) (12,938 ) Loss before taxes (10,189 ) (9,420 ) (8,375 ) (16,069 ) Income tax expense 16 21 15 21 Net loss $ (10,205 ) $ (9,441 ) $ (8,390 ) $ (16,090 ) Net loss per share available to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 62,098,861 39,081,359 61,904,360 23,206,203





BEYOND MEAT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) June 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,334 $ 275,988 Accounts receivable 45,986 40,080 Inventory 143,033 81,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,990 5,930 Total current assets 429,343 403,594 Property, plant, and equipment, net 70,286 47,474 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,637 — Other non-current assets, net 4,552 855 Total assets $ 527,818 $ 451,923 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,567 $ 26,923 Wages payable 2,024 1,768 Accrued bonus 1,416 4,129 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,944 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,829 3,805 Short-term borrowings under revolving credit facility and bank term loan — 11,000 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 72 72 Total current liabilities 65,852 47,697 Long-term liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ 50,000 $ — Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 21,871 — Long-term portion of bank term loan, net — 14,637 Equipment loan, net — 4,932 Finance lease obligations and other long-term liabilities 185 567 Total long-term liabilities $ 72,056 $ 20,136 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share—500,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—500,000,000 shares authorized; 62,425,640 and 61,576,494 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 540,576 526,199 Accumulated deficit (150,505 ) (142,115 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167 ) — Total stockholders’ equity $ 389,910 $ 384,090 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 527,818 $ 451,923





BEYOND MEAT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,390 ) $ (16,090 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,855 3,957 Non-cash lease expense 1,186 — Share-based compensation expense 13,535 2,678 Loss on sale of fixed assets 183 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 93 78 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,538 — Change in preferred and common stock warrant liabilities — 12,503 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,907 ) (21,762 ) Inventories (61,437 ) (12,438 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,192 ) (2,131 ) Accounts payable 21,564 9,799 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 818 1,028 Operating lease liabilities (1,181 ) — Long-term liabilities — 12 Net cash used in operating activities $ (44,335 ) $ (22,366 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (26,031 ) $ (7,502 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets — 232 Purchases of property, plant and equipment held for sale (2,288 ) (3,121 ) Payment of security deposits (9 ) (487 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (28,328 ) $ (10,878 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to the initial public offering, net of issuance costs $ — $ 255,448 Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50,000 — Debt issuance costs (1,183 ) — Debt extinguishment costs (1,200 ) — Repayment of revolving credit line (6,000 ) — Repayment of term loan (20,000 ) — Repayment of equipment loan (5,000 ) — Principal payments under finance lease obligations (34 ) (21 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,824 533 Payments of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards (1,231 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities $ 19,176 $ 255,960 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (53,487 ) $ 222,716 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (167 ) — Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 275,988 54,271 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 222,334 $ 276,987 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,265 $ 1,445 Taxes $ 15 $ 21 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Non-cash additions to property, plant and equipment $ 4,499 $ 1,003 Offering costs, accrued not yet paid $ — $ 578 Non-cash additions to property, plant and equipment held for sale $ — $ 646 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 12,516 $ — Reclassification of warrant liability to additional paid-in capital in connection with the initial public offering $ — $ 14,421 Conversion of convertible preferred stock to common stock upon initial public offering $ — $ 199,540 Note receivable from sale of assets held for sale $ 5,158 $ —





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Beyond Meat uses the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below in assessing its operating performance and in its financial communications. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess operating performance and for business planning measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted gross profit is defined as net revenues less cost of goods sold adjusted to exclude, when applicable, costs attributable to COVID-19 activities which are not considered to be part of the Company’s normal business activities. Adjusted gross margin is defined as Adjusted gross profit divided by net revenues.

Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin are presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in the Company’s gross profit and gross margin, which we believe is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare the Company’s current business performance from one period to another.

Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share

Adjusted net (loss) income is defined as net (loss) income adjusted to exclude, when applicable, costs attributable to COVID-19 activities, as well as other special items, which are those items deemed not to be reflective of the Company’s ongoing normal business activities. Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share is defined as Adjusted net (loss) income divided by the number of diluted common shares outstanding.

We consider Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share to be indicators of operating performance because excluding special items allows for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations. Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income adjusted to exclude, when applicable, income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring expenses, share-based compensation expense, expenses attributable to COVID-19, remeasurement of our warrant liability, and Other, net, including investment income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues because they are important measures upon which our management assesses our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues as key performance measures because we believe these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, and we also use these measures for our business planning purposes. In addition, we believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies and other parties in evaluating companies in our industry as a measure of our operational performance.

Limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures

There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted net (loss) income, Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share, and Adjusted EBITDA rather than their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin exclude costs associated with activities deemed to be non-recurring or not part of the Company’s normal business activities, which are subjective determinations made by management and may not actualize as expected;

Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share exclude costs associated with activities deemed to be non-recurring or not part of the Company’s normal business activities, which are subjective determinations made by management and may not actualize as expected;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may have to be replaced in the future increasing our cash requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense, or the cash required to service our debt, which reduces cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring expenses that reduce cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect expenses attributable to COVID-19 that reduce cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation expense and therefore does not include all of our compensation costs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Other, net, including investment income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses, that may increase or decrease cash available to us; and

other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The following tables present the reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross margin to their most comparable GAAP measures, gross profit and gross margin, respectively, as reported (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Gross profit, as reported $ 33,651 $ 22,741 $ 71,342 $ 33,512 Repacking costs attributable to COVID-19 5,915 — 5,915 — Adjusted gross profit $ 39,566 $ 22,741 $ 77,257 $ 33,512





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Gross margin, as reported 29.7 % 33.8 % 33.9 % 31.2 % Repacking costs attributable to COVID-19, as a percentage of net revenues 5.2 % — % 2.8 % — % Adjusted gross margin 34.9 % 33.8 % 36.7 % 31.2 %

The following tables present the reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share to their most comparable GAAP measures, net (loss) income and net (loss) income per common share available to common stockholders—diluted, respectively, as reported (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net loss, as reported $ (10,205 ) $ (9,441 ) $ (8,390 ) $ (16,090 ) Repacking costs attributable to COVID-19 5,915 — 5,915 — Product donations attributable to COVID-19 relief efforts 1,567 — 2,742 — Remeasurement of warrant liability — 11,744 — 12,503 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,538 — 1,538 — Adjusted net (loss) income $ (1,185 ) $ 2,303 $ 1,805 $ (3,587 )





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Numerator: Net loss, as reported $ (10,205 ) $ (9,441 ) $ (8,390 ) $ (16,090 ) Aggregate non-GAAP adjustments as listed above 9,020 11,744 10,195 12,503 Adjusted net (loss) income used in computing basic and diluted Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted common share $ (1,185 ) $ 2,303 $ 1,805 $ (3,587 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares used in computing Adjusted net (loss) income per share, basic 62,098,861 39,081,359 61,904,360 23,206,203 Dilutive effect of shares issuable under options and RSUs — 5,054,823 4,093,396 — Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net (loss) income per share, diluted 62,098,861 44,136,182 65,997,756 23,206,203 Adjusted net (loss) income per common share, diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.15 )





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Diluted net loss per share, as reported $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.69 ) Repack costs related to COVID-19 0.09 — 0.10 — Product donations related to COVID-19 relief efforts 0.03 — 0.05 — Remeasurement of warrant liability — 0.29 — 0.54 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.02 — 0.02 — Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.15 )





The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, as reported (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Net loss, as reported $ (10,205 ) $ (9,441 ) $ (8,390 ) $ (16,090 ) Income tax expense 16 21 15 21 Interest expense 569 741 1,274 1,474 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,272 2,052 5,855 3,957 Restructuring expenses(1) 1,509 847 3,882 1,241 Share-based compensation expense 7,586 1,823 13,535 2,678 Expenses attributable to COVID-19(2) 7,482 — 8,657 — Remeasurement of warrant liability — 11,744 — 12,503 Other, net 1,454 (898 ) 744 (1,039 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,683 $ 6,889 $ 25,572 $ 4,745 Net loss as a % of net revenues (9.0 ) % (14.0 ) % (4.0 ) % (15.0 ) % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 10.3 % 10.2 % 12.2 % 4.4 %

(1 ) Primarily comprised of legal and other expenses associated with the dispute with a co-manufacturer with whom an exclusive supply agreement was terminated in May 2017. (2 ) Comprised of $5.9 million in repacking costs attributable to COVID-19 and $1.6 million in product donation costs related to the Company’s COVID-19 relief campaign in the three months ended June 27, 2020, and $5.9 million in repacking costs attributable to COVID-19 and $2.8 million in product donation costs related to the Company’s COVID-19 relief campaign in the six months ended June 27, 2020. Expenses attributable to COVID-19 in the six months ended June 27, 2020 include $1.2 million in product donation costs related to the Company’s COVID-19 relief campaign in the first quarter of 2020, which were not previously included in the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA calculation as these were deemed immaterial to the Company’s first quarter 2020 financial results. Given the significant increase in COVID-19-related expenses in the second quarter of 2020, and to facilitate better comparison from period to period, management determined that it was appropriate to recast its previous first quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA calculation to include these costs.



