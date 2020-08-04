ECN Capital Schedules Q2-2020 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 after markets close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.



The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20200812.html Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560

International 1-604-638-5345

Passcode 47234# Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

The webcast will be available until September 12, 2020. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until November 12, 2020 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 5073#.

