ECN Capital Schedules Q2-2020 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 after markets close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20200812.html
   
Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560
International 1-604-638-5345
Passcode 47234#
   
Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

The webcast will be available until September 12, 2020. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until November 12, 2020 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 5073#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$34 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to United States based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt
647-649-4634
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com

