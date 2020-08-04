Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GFP Extends Public Comment Opportunity on River Otter Plan

July 29, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is seeking comments on a draft revision of the river otter management plan, which was first established in 2012.

All individuals interested in the management of river otters in South Dakota have until August 16 to provide suggestions and comments on the draft plan. A final draft of the revised plan will be presented to the GFP Commission in September for their consideration and adoption.

A draft of the revised river otter management plan can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/UserDocs/docs/otter_plan_2020-07-09.pdf.

Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to OtterPlan@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by August 16, 2020 and include your full name and city of residence.

 

