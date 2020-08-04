MspPortal Partners Enters Enterprise Space Anchored by Bitdefender Technology

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MspPortal Partners Inc. today announced that it is expanding into the enterprise space with long-time technology partner, Bitdefender. Currently, more than 400 tech firms across the country rely on MspPortal Partners managed services, as well as the support of the company’s more than 3,000 trained techs across the U.S. and Canada. MspPortal Partners is launching an initiative to help current and new reseller partners find enterprise opportunities within the healthcare industry, and education and government markets.



Just as MspPortal Partners has built its SMB business, Roy Miehe, CEO of MspPortal Partners, has recognized emerging opportunities with counties, hospitals, and universities. He stated, “We can literally walk our reseller partners into these distressed industries and markets to expand their footprint and generate additional sales. The way we operate makes it easier and more affordable for resellers to quickly target enterprise-level customers with the security solutions they need to protect their infrastructures.”

Miehe added, “We acquire endpoints security product’s in bulk from security solution providers, and pass on the savings to our partners. We then support the solutions with multi-levels of tech support so that our partners can continue to focus on customer service and sales. Together, we defend organizations from the most sophisticated threats, from ransomware to targeted phishing schemes.”

Recently, MspPortal Partners closed and installed a two-year, 2,000 endpoint transaction with a reseller partner for a county government in New Jersey. MspPortal Partners worked with its reseller on price negotiations with Bitdefender and the county and contributed set-up knowledge and experience for seamless deployment via a virtual appliance.

“We have the Reseller/Partners to support hundreds more enterprise-level customers,” said Miehe. “All we need now are additional resellers that want to benefit from our technology partners, and MspPortal Partners promo pricing and top-tier support.”

To capitalize on MspPortal Partners enterprise promo pricing and tech support, resellers need to be an MspPortal Partners reseller partner and be trained by the company tech staff. Resellers can leverage MspPortal Partners scale to pay for only the seats their customers need. There are no contracts, no up-front fees for set up, and flat-rate pricing means resellers can expand their customers’ accounts as needed.

For more information, visit mspportalpartners.net.

About MspPortal Partners Inc.

MspPortal Partners is a Managed Service Provider/Value Added Distributor for a number of security products , including Barracuda and global security leader, Bitdefender. Currently, MspPortal manages more than 400 tech firms and thousands of seats of antivirus/malware protection software and thousands of spam/malware filtering mailboxes. The company's Managed Protection is a subscription security service that removes the cost and management overheads of hardware, people and other resources dedicated to antivirus/antispam /backups and security flaws for SMBs. MspPortal Partners service is complemented with in-depth malware audits, benefiting from its technology partners unique sandboxing and collective technologies. For more information, visit www.mspportalpartners.net .