i3 Interactive Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3 Interactive” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) is pleased to report after Dan Bilzerian’s first marketing initiative this past Friday resulted in over 100,000 customers for a blackjack tournament with $40,000 in prizes. Chris Neville the CEO of i3 Interactive was quoted as saying “I’ve been in the online gambling sector for close to 20 years and in my time, I have never seen a marketing initiative with such an immediate impact which in the long term will potentially drive a large revenue stream to i3 Interactive. Some of the largest brands in North America have databases with only 1 million active registrations and currently have multibillion-dollar market caps. These results from one Instagram marketing activation were a surprise to our very seasoned management team and prove we have the ability to acquire customers at a rate our competition cannot compete long term.”



The company has stated they have plans to enter many International countries with both their casino product and sportsbook in the coming year. CEO Chris Neville said “Mr. Bilzerian has an attractive global following of more than 50 million followers with the perfect demographic of online gambling customers and we have the ability to gain customers with such a low cost of acquisition that we will have a much higher return on our marketing investment than our competition. We have a built-in database through Dan of 50 million people and it’s growing at double digits year over year and we are poised to work diligently to monetize this large following for years to come.”

Mr. Neville confirmed with their International expansion into new markets will be with the tier one sportsbook and casino product from Amelco UK limited. Amelco is the supplier of choice for a number of the industry’s multi-territory tier-one operators, including Flutter, GVC and Stars Group. In gaming, Blitzbet has access to over 1,000 games from leading games providers including Evolution Gaming’s Live Casino.

The Company also has plans to offer more contests that will allow their customers to win exclusive experiences with Dan Bilzerian and build their already growing customer base. Neville also said “Dan has a top brand world-wide and a loyal following so when people have the chance to win trips to meet Dan, attend sporting events with him, or spend a day in the life of Mr. Bilzerian to see how he lives, customers will feel an engagement to our brand that they do not get anywhere else.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of developing an online and mobile gaming platform in order to provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, the Company has secured partnerships with key industry contacts, including Dan Bilzerian, an internationally renowned and widely respected social media celebrity with over 50 million social media followers.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Neville

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 240-4221

Email: Chris@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company’s ability to establish future partnerships with other celebrities and influencers, the Company’s anticipations regarding Blitzbet delivering a lower cost per acquisition than the industry average and creating a higher return on investment, the ability of the Company to create a much better user experience and product offering, and the Company’s ability to offer free contests which will allow customers exclusive experiences with Dan Bilzerian. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws in which the Company is operating or will operate under including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations; negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company’s business in the United States; risks relating to COVID-19; negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry; significant competition in the industry; risks relating to rising energy costs; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company’s planned gambling and betting products; loss of intellectual property rights or protections; cybersecurity risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks and risk of litigation.