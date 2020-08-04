Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020 | Panel 4: New Therapies Impacting the Epilepsy Treatment Landscape on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET



2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:30 pm ET

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com. All webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days.

