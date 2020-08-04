Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”) (TSX: GEI), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share payable on October 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.  This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.  For non-resident shareholders, Gibson’s dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson
Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products.  Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3146
Email:  mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

