GenMark Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenue of $40.1 million, an increase of 118% over the second quarter of 2019 ePlex ® revenue of $35.2 million, an increase of approximately 195% over the second quarter of 2019 Average annuity per analyzer of $188,000, up 74% over the second quarter of 2019 COVID-19 testing drove a material increase in placements and revenue

Gross margin of 40%, compared to 36% in the second quarter of 2019

Cash and investments were $132.8 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $85.7 million over the first quarter Delivered $8.0 million in positive cash flows from operating activities Generated $75.4 million in net proceeds from common stock offering in May



Second Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Placed net 71 ePlex analyzers, concluding the quarter with a global installed base of more than 650 ePlex analyzers, an increase of 48% versus the second quarter of 2019

Submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2 Panel), one of the first rapid-result multiplex panel tests that can identify 21 respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2

Launched RP2 Panel for U.S. commercial distribution and clinical use

"While we could not have anticipated the depth and duration of this global health crisis, our team continued to deliver on our commitments for 2020, including delivering exceptional revenue growth and continued gross margin improvement. And, for the first time in the company's history, we achieved positive cash flow. This performance reflects the tremendous demand we’ve seen from both existing and new customers for our ePlex platform, and our ability to address that demand in an increasingly efficient and cost effective way," said Scott Mendel, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we enter the second half of the year, I am more confident than ever that GenMark's business has been positively transformed for the long term, and is positioned as a leading innovator in multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems."

Guidance for Full Year 2020

GenMark increases its total revenue guidance for the full year 2020 to a range of $155 million to $165 million. This compares to the previously stated range of $120 million to $130 million.

The Company increased its global ePlex placement to 230 to 250 net new analyzers with an increased annuity per analyzer of $175,000 to $200,000.

Gross margin is expected to be in the 38% to 40% range. Operating expenses are now expected to be approximately $70 million to $75 million.

Cash usage excluding financing activities is projected to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Emergency Use Authorization

The GenMark ePlex SARS-CoV-2 Test and ePlex RP2 Panel have been made available under an emergency access mechanism called an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The EUA is supported by the Secretary of Health and Human Service’s (HHS’s) declaration that circumstances exist to justify the use of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under EUA for the detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19. An IVD made available under an EUA has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA cleared IVD. However, based on the totality of scientific evidence available, it is reasonable to believe that this IVD may be effective in the detection of COVID-19. The EUAs for these tests are in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, unless terminated or revoked (after which the tests may no longer be used). An FDA cleared IVD should be used instead of an IVD under EUA, when applicable and available.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding events, trends and business prospects, which may affect our future operating results and financial position. Such statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding our ability to secure enduring revenue streams extending beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory submissions and approvals, and plans and objectives of management, are all subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, disruptions to our supply chain, our ability to achieve our updated financial and operational performance guidance, our ability to successfully obtain regulatory clearance for our ePlex RP2 Panel and commercialize our ePlex system and its related test menu in a timely manner, constraints or inefficiencies caused by unanticipated acceleration and deceleration of customer demand, our ability to retain customers beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully expand sales of our product offerings outside the United States, and third-party payor reimbursement to our customers, as well as other risks and uncertainties described under the “Risk Factors” in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date they are made.

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,421 $ 44,360 Short-term marketable securities 50,374 9,100 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,132 and $376, respectively 17,867 16,759 Inventories, net 14,927 11,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,823 1,877 Total current assets 167,412 83,397 Property and equipment, net 19,420 20,419 Intangible assets, net 1,137 1,432 Restricted cash 1,646 758 Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets 4,372 4,642 Other long-term assets 1,026 825 Total assets $ 195,013 $ 111,473 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,421 $ 12,249 Accrued compensation 8,609 7,493 Current operating lease liability 1,870 1,842 Other current liabilities 3,245 2,732 Total current liabilities 29,145 24,316 Long-term debt 70,189 69,145 Noncurrent operating lease liability 5,217 5,796 Other noncurrent liabilities 285 53 Total liabilities 104,836 99,310 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 authorized; 70,693 and 60,255 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 615,995 526,294 Accumulated deficit (525,925) (514,233) Accumulated other comprehensive income 100 96 Total stockholders’ equity 90,177 12,163 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 195,013 $ 111,473

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 39,460 $ 18,071 $ 77,813 $ 39,282 Other revenue 626 303 1,015 625 Total revenue 40,086 18,374 78,828 39,907 Cost of revenue 24,235 11,801 46,825 27,471 Gross profit 15,851 6,573 32,003 12,436 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,285 5,803 12,425 11,712 General and administrative 4,622 4,931 13,560 9,452 Research and development 7,637 7,749 13,716 14,092 Total operating expenses 18,544 18,483 39,701 35,256 Loss from operations (2,693) (11,910) (7,698) (22,820) Other income (expense): Interest income 109 179 241 312 Interest expense (2,037) (1,528) (4,128) (2,804) Other expense — (4) (29) (15) Total other expense (1,928) (1,353) (3,916) (2,507) Loss before provision for income taxes (4,621) (13,263) (11,614) (25,327) Income tax expense 63 45 78 61 Net loss $ (4,684) $ (13,308) $ (11,692) $ (25,388) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.23) $ (0.18) $ (0.45) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 66,528 57,171 63,597 56,878 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (4,684) $ (13,308) $ (11,692) $ (25,388) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 10 15 (29) 9 Net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax 29 6 33 8 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 39 21 4 17 Total comprehensive loss $ (4,645) $ (13,287) $ (11,688) $ (25,371)

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (11,692) $ (25,388) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,479 3,616 Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on investments 34 (98) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,145 816 Stock-based compensation 8,048 5,711 Provision for bad debt 766 46 Non-cash inventory adjustments 850 897 Other non-cash adjustments (49) 125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,866) 4,720 Inventories (4,960) (1,387) Prepaid expenses and other assets (382) (784) Accounts payable 3,598 (1,143) Accrued compensation 624 (2,490) Other current and non-current liabilities 790 (257) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 385 (15,616) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,703) (467) Purchases of marketable securities (52,123) (19,440) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,193 — Maturities of marketable securities 9,655 10,800 Net cash used in investing activities (42,978) (9,107) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 78,078 464 Principal repayment of borrowings (33) (35,140) Proceeds from borrowings — 50,000 Payments associated with debt issuance (100) (3,588) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,575 432 Net cash provided by financing activities 81,520 12,168 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 22 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 38,949 (12,553) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 45,118 37,044 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 84,067 $ 24,491 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of systems to property and equipment from inventory $ 483 $ 822 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 807 $ 18 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 48 $ 104 Cash paid for interest $ 3,080 $ 1,837

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net loss $ (4,684) $ (13,308) $ (11,692) $ (25,388) Nonrecurring charges: Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from reorganization1 — — 566 — Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our former President and CEO upon his departure from the Company2 — — 4,047 — Total nonrecurring charges — — 4,613 — Adjusted non-GAAP net loss $ (4,684) $ (13,308) $ (7,079) $ (25,388) GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 66,528 57,171 63,597 56,878 GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.23) $ (0.18) $ (0.45) Nonrecurring charges: Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from reorganization — — 0.01 — Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our former President and CEO upon his departure from the Company — — 0.06 — Total nonrecurring charges — — 0.07 — Adjusted non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.23) $ (0.11) $ (0.45)

1 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the elimination of certain positions within the Company. Stock-based compensation expense resulted from the acceleration of the vesting of restricted stock units awarded to certain individuals.

2 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the departure of the Company's former President and CEO. The Company will be making a $1 million severance payment to the Company's former President and CEO on October 1, 2020 and will be providing reimbursement for group health insurance premium payments pursuant to the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, as amended ("COBRA") for 1 year following the separation date. The Company recognized $3 million in stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of the vesting of the outstanding unvested portion of restricted stock units and market-based stock units.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results reported under GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share. Non-GAAP net loss consists of the net loss reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO. Adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share reflects the net loss per share reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for the loss per share resulting from nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO.

We believe that use of these non-GAAP financial measures can assist investors in understanding the results from our core operations by providing additional insight into the impact of nonrecurring activities on our GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability of our current period results to our historical Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as to the results of other public companies.

The use of these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and have been included solely for informational and comparative purposes. Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures of other companies. We reconciled non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share, respectively, which we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures should be considered together with our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.