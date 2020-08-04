CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Patient-focused during COVID-19 pandemic and succeeding

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

Achieved total revenue of $41.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increasing 33% year-over-year

Provided over 17,100 AlloSure Kidney and AlloMap Heart patient results, with over 40% originating from RemoTraC and mobile phlebotomy

Recorded first-ever AlloCell revenue from a cell therapy partnership

Completed successful public offering raising $134.6 million in net proceeds, increasing cash and cash equivalents to $211.4 million

“Throughout this challenging time, our team at CareDx successfully executed across our initiatives and never wavered from our commitment to improving the lives of transplant patients. Our performance in the second quarter, highlighted by strong growth and robust results from RemoTraC, is a testament to our patient-focus and dedication,” said Peter Maag, CareDx Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to the second half of this year, while uncertainty continues, what remains clear is the dedication of our team, our ability to navigate through this time and our confidence to be able to continue to deliver durable long-term operational growth.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $41.8 million, compared with $31.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. Testing services revenue for the second quarter was $36.3 million, compared with $25.7 million in the same period of 2019. Product revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.3 million, compared to $4.6 million in the same period of 2019. Digital and other revenue for the second quarter 2020 was $2.2 million, compared to $1.2 million in the same period of 2019.

For the second quarter of 2020, the net loss was $6.6 million compared to a net loss of $7.8 million in the same period of 2019. Diluted net loss per share was $0.15 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a diluted net loss per share of $0.19 in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.1 million non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.04 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.00 in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was a loss of $2.8 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $211.4 million as of June 30, 2020.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures” below.

2020 Guidance

While CareDx experienced improved trends in the second quarter, due to the continued uncertainties with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, CareDx will not be providing guidance at this time.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the achievement of our financial and operational goals and our prospects. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2020, and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP net income and per share results as the GAAP net income and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of warrants, derivative liabilities and contingent consideration; acquisition related impairment charges and amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; amortization of debt discount; and certain other financing charges. We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income/(loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and other income and expense. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx's GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx's operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

CareDx, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 36,293 $ 25,677 $ 67,735 $ 47,195 Product revenue 3,291 4,593 7,986 9,026 Digital and other revenue 2,217 1,184 4,460 1,215 Total revenue 41,801 31,454 80,181 57,436 Cost of revenue 15,025 11,512 27,417 21,245 Gross profit 26,776 19,942 52,764 36,191 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,129 7,630 23,142 13,244 Sales and marketing 12,134 10,644 23,857 17,569 General and administrative 12,316 8,512 22,319 17,618 Total operating expenses 37,579 26,786 69,318 48,431 Loss from operations (10,803 ) (6,844 ) (16,554 ) (12,240 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 21 300 117 642 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability (664 ) (1,351 ) (1,069 ) (4,360 ) CARES Act Provider Relief Fund 4,813 — 4,813 — Other expense, net (255 ) (172 ) (318 ) (246 ) Total other income (expense) 3,915 (1,223 ) 3,543 (3,964 ) Loss before income taxes (6,888 ) (8,067 ) (13,011 ) (16,204 ) Income tax benefit 330 220 630 826 Net loss $ (6,558 ) $ (7,847 ) $ (12,381 ) $ (15,378 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 44,708,037 42,132,396 43,765,732 41,873,337 Diluted 44,708,037 42,132,396 43,765,732 41,873,337





CareDx, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,409 $ 38,223 Accounts receivable 27,111 24,057 Inventory 8,741 6,014 Prepaid and other current assets 4,286 3,628 Total current assets 251,547 71,922 Property and equipment, net 7,313 4,430 Operating leases right-of-use assets 16,416 4,730 Intangible assets, net 44,356 45,541 Goodwill 23,857 23,857 Restricted cash 253 256 Other assets 1,000 1,000 Total assets $ 344,742 $ 151,736 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,675 $ 5,506 Accrued compensation 11,089 12,484 Accrued and other liabilities 16,682 16,838 Deferred revenue - CMS advance payment 20,496 — Total current liabilities 56,942 34,828 Deferred tax liability 1,313 1,973 Common stock warrant liability 1,681 6,607 Deferred payments for intangible assets 5,400 5,207 Operating lease liability, less current portion 17,025 2,370 Other liabilities 1,614 1,751 Total liabilities 83,975 52,736 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 47 42 Additional paid-in capital 612,228 437,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,314 ) (5,205 ) Accumulated deficit (346,194 ) (333,813 ) Total stockholders’ equity 260,767 99,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 344,742 $ 151,736





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss per share $ (6,558 ) $ (7,847 ) $ (12,381 ) $ (15,378 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,417 4,992 10,676 11,045 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,160 822 2,309 1,576 Acquisition related fees and expenses — 568 — 568 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 76 — 266 — Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 664 1,351 1,069 4,360 Accretion of liability 88 — 192 — Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (119 ) (122 ) (239 ) (245 ) Impairment — 150 — 150 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,728 $ (86 ) $ 1,892 $ 2,076 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.37 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share 44,708,037 42,132,396 43,765,732 41,873,337 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 45,882,569 42,132,396 44,604,886 44,897,442





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,728 $ (86 ) $ 1,892 $ 2,076 Interest expense (21 ) (300 ) (117 ) (642 ) Income tax benefit (211 ) (98 ) (391 ) (581 ) Depreciation expense 381 397 748 804 CARES Act Provider Relief Fund (4,813 ) — (4,813 ) — Other expense, net 167 172 126 246 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,769 ) $ 85 $ (2,555 ) $ 1,903





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total

revenue

Cost of

revenue

Research

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total

other

income

Income

tax

benefit

(expense)

Net income

(loss)

GAAP $ 41,801 $ 15,025 $ 13,129 $ 12,134 $ 12,316 $ 3,915 $ 330 $ (6,558 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (711 ) (1,456 ) (1,581 ) (2,669 ) 6,417 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (804 ) (356 ) 1,160 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (76 ) 76 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 664 664 Accretion of liability 88 88 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (119 ) (119 ) Non-GAAP $ 41,801 $ 13,510 $ 11,673 $ 10,197 $ 9,571 $ 4,667 $ 211 $ 1,728





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total

revenue

Cost of

revenue

Research

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total

other

income

Income

tax

benefit

(expense)

Net income

(loss) GAAP $ 80,181 $ 27,417 $ 23,142 $ 23,857 $ 22,319 $ 3,543 $ 630 $ (12,381 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (1,076 ) (2,267 ) (2,550 ) (4,783 ) 10,676 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (1,596 ) (713 ) 2,309 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (266 ) 266 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 1,069 1,069 Accretion of liability 192 192 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (239 ) (239 ) Non-GAAP $ 80,181 $ 24,745 $ 20,875 $ 20,594 $ 17,270 $ 4,804 $ 391 $ 1,892





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total

revenue

Cost of

revenue

Research

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total

other

income

(expense)

Income

tax

benefit

(expense)

Net income

(loss) GAAP $ 31,454 $ 11,512 $ 7,630 $ 10,644 $ 8,512 $ (1,223 ) $ 220 $ (7,847 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (508 ) (1,441 ) (940 ) (2,103 ) 4,992 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (539 ) (283 ) 822 Acquisition related fees and expenses (568 ) 568 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 1,351 1,351 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (122 ) (122 ) Impairment (150 ) 150 Non-GAAP $ 31,454 $ 10,465 $ 6,189 $ 9,271 $ 5,841 $ 128 $ 98 $ (86 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total

revenue

Cost of

revenue

Research

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total

other

income

(expense)

Income

tax

benefit

(expense)

Net income

(loss) GAAP $ 57,436 $ 21,245 $ 13,244 $ 17,569 $ 17,618 $ (3,964 ) $ 826 $ (15,378 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (1,284 ) (2,273 ) (1,667 ) (5,821 ) 11,045 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (1,030 ) (546 ) 1,576 Acquisition related fees and expenses (568 ) 568 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 4,360 4,360 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (245 ) (245 ) Impairment (150 ) 150 Non-GAAP $ 57,436 $ 18,931 $ 10,971 $ 15,206 $ 11,229 $ 396 $ 581 $ 2,076



