Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“Across key financial and operational metrics, it was a very strong quarter for Trupanion,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion. “I’m particularly proud of our service levels we provided to our members, which contributed to records in monthly average retention and the number of pet owners adding pets or referring friends to Trupanion in the quarter.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $117.9 million, an increase of 28% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 744,727 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 29% over the second quarter of 2019.

Subscription business revenue was $92.5 million, an increase of 19% compared to the second quarter of 2019. On a constant currency basis, subscription business revenue increased 20% over the prior year period.

Subscription enrolled pets was 529,400 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 15% over the second quarter of 2019.

Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.9) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow was $4.9 million and free cash flow was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $2.9 million and free cash flow of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

First Half 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $229.2 million, an increase of 28% compared to the first half of 2019.

Subscription business revenue was $181.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to the first half of 2019.

Net income was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(3.2) million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, in the first half of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the first half of 2019.

Operating cash flow was $7.8 million and free cash flow was $4.5 million for the first half of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $6.9 million and free cash flow of $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue by Quarter

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa201d78-ff63-4259-bbc5-28c476dededa

Conference Call

Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its second quarter 2020 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13706750.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website .

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 92,453 $ 77,736 $ 181,937 $ 151,958 Other business 25,467 14,463 47,284 27,219 Total revenue 117,920 92,199 229,221 179,177 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 74,594 64,264 148,016 124,651 Other business 23,459 13,222 43,486 24,781 Total cost of revenue(2) 98,053 77,486 191,502 149,432 Gross profit: Subscription business 17,859 13,472 33,921 27,307 Other business 2,008 1,241 3,798 2,438 Total gross profit 19,867 14,713 37,719 29,745 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 2,989 2,578 5,834 5,247 General and administrative(1) 6,100 5,219 11,616 10,638 Sales and marketing(1) 9,242 8,757 19,684 16,984 Total operating expenses 18,331 16,554 37,134 32,869 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (27 ) (272 ) (86 ) (272 ) Operating income (loss) 1,509 (2,113 ) 499 (3,396 ) Interest expense 341 317 720 634 Other income, net (202 ) (453 ) (484 ) (797 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,370 (1,977 ) 263 (3,233 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 17 (46 ) 43 (6 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,353 $ (1,931 ) $ 220 $ (3,227 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 35,143,592 34,610,709 35,075,322 34,450,070 Diluted 36,688,167 34,610,709 36,601,927 34,450,070 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 344 $ 278 $ 612 $ 525 Technology and development 133 110 233 173 General and administrative 1,075 918 1,804 1,536 Sales and marketing 675 567 1,231 996 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,227 $ 1,873 $ 3,880 $ 3,230 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Veterinary invoice expense $ 82,049 $ 65,933 $ 161,689 $ 127,215 Other cost of revenue 16,004 11,553 29,813 22,217 Total cost of revenue $ 98,053 $ 77,486 $ 191,502 $ 149,432





Trupanion, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,013 $ 29,168 Short-term investments 75,162 69,732 Accounts and other receivables 80,724 54,408 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,888 5,513 Total current assets 191,787 158,821 Restricted cash 1,400 1,400 Long-term investments, at fair value 4,462 4,323 Property and equipment, net 71,018 70,372 Intangible assets, net 7,111 7,731 Other long-term assets 14,495 14,553 Total assets $ 290,273 $ 257,200 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,928 $ 4,087 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 15,017 13,798 Reserve for veterinary invoices 24,380 21,194 Deferred revenue 75,658 52,546 Total current liabilities 117,983 91,625 Long-term debt 27,347 26,086 Deferred tax liabilities 1,118 1,118 Other liabilities 1,916 1,611 Total liabilities 148,364 120,440 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,179,457 and 35,246,292 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020; 35,876,882 and 34,947,017 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 238,077 232,731 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89 ) 250 Accumulated deficit (85,300 ) (85,520 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at June 30, 2020 and 929,865 shares at December 31, 2019 (10,779 ) (10,701 ) Total stockholders’ equity 141,909 136,760 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 290,273 $ 257,200





Trupanion, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,353 $ (1,931 ) $ 220 $ (3,227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,723 1,564 3,104 3,177 Stock-based compensation expense 2,227 1,873 3,880 3,230 Other, net 29 100 102 97 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (14,405 ) (6,046 ) (26,102 ) (11,940 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (249 ) 664 (444 ) 989 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (806 ) 187 516 1,443 Reserve for veterinary invoices 1,439 1,067 3,264 2,145 Deferred revenue 13,539 5,444 23,234 10,967 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,850 2,922 7,774 6,881 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (14,971 ) (14,872 ) (26,550 ) (32,222 ) Maturities of investment securities 15,704 11,690 20,804 21,895 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,743 ) (902 ) (3,239 ) (1,780 ) Other 98 5 107 (1,474 ) Net cash used in investing activities (912 ) (4,079 ) (8,878 ) (13,581 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,108 965 1,667 1,626 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (120 ) (50 ) (441 ) (247 ) Borrowings from line of credit, net of financing fees (9 ) 967 3,735 6,167 Repayments to line of credit (2,500 ) — (2,500 ) — Other financing — (144 ) (78 ) (415 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,521 ) 1,738 2,383 7,131 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 375 176 (434 ) 396 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,792 757 845 827 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,621 28,022 30,568 27,952 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 31,413 $ 28,779 $ 31,413 $ 28,779





The following tables set forth our key operating metrics: Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 744,727 577,686 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 529,400 461,314 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 59.19 $ 56.63 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 597 $ 482 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 222 $ 209 Average monthly retention 98.66 % 98.57 % Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 744,727 687,435 646,728 613,694 577,686 548,002 521,326 497,942 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 529,400 508,480 494,026 479,427 461,314 445,148 430,770 416,527 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 59.40 $ 58.96 $ 58.58 $ 58.12 $ 57.11 $ 56.13 $ 55.15 $ 54.55 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 597 $ 535 $ 523 $ 511 $ 482 $ 471 $ 449 $ 435 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 199 $ 247 $ 222 $ 208 $ 213 $ 205 $ 186 $ 155 Average monthly retention 98.66 % 98.59 % 98.58 % 98.59 % 98.57 % 98.58 % 98.60 % 98.61 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,850 $ 2,922 $ 7,774 $ 6,881 Purchases of property and equipment (1,743 ) (902 ) (3,239 ) (1,780 ) Free cash flow $ 3,107 $ 2,020 $ 4,535 $ 5,101





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands): Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Sales and marketing expenses $ 19,684 $ 16,984 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (1,231 ) (996 ) Acquisition cost 18,453 15,988 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (1,546 ) (1,437 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (354 ) (168 ) Net acquisition cost $ 16,553 $ 14,383 Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Sales and marketing expenses $ 9,242 $ 10,442 $ 9,212 $ 9,255 $ 8,757 $ 8,227 $ 6,994 $ 6,365 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (675 ) (556 ) (547 ) (577 ) (567 ) (429 ) (355 ) (358 ) Acquisition cost 8,567 9,886 8,665 8,678 8,190 7,798 6,639 6,007 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (781 ) (765 ) (730 ) (790 ) (734 ) (703 ) (655 ) (693 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (191 ) (163 ) (152 ) (94 ) (38 ) (130 ) (102 ) (99 ) Net acquisition cost $ 7,595 $ 8,958 $ 7,783 $ 7,794 $ 7,418 $ 6,965 $ 5,882 $ 5,215





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 220 $ (3,227 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 3,880 3,230 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,104 3,177 Interest income (471 ) (754 ) Interest expense 720 634 Other non-operating expenses 96 101 Income tax expense (benefit) 43 (6 ) Gain from equity method investment (117 ) (125 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,475 $ 3,030 Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Net income (loss) $ 1,353 $ (1,133 ) $ 636 $ 782 $ (1,931 ) $ (1,296 ) $ (275 ) $ 1,205 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 2,227 1,653 1,771 1,845 1,873 1,357 1,222 1,299 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,723 1,381 1,274 1,181 1,564 1,613 1,485 1,136 Interest income (134 ) (337 ) (516 ) (411 ) (412 ) (342 ) (234 ) (317 ) Interest expense 341 379 375 340 317 317 311 336 Other non-operating expenses 44 52 (22 ) 122 101 — — — Income tax expense (benefit) expense 17 26 157 18 (46 ) 40 4 (7 ) Gain from equity method investment (117 ) — — — (125 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,454 $ 2,021 $ 3,675 $ 3,877 $ 1,341 $ 1,689 $ 2,513 $ 3,652

Contacts :

Investors:

Laura Bainbridge, Head of Corporate Communications

206.607.1929

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com