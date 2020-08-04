Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,633 in the last 365 days.

Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“Across key financial and operational metrics, it was a very strong quarter for Trupanion,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion. “I’m particularly proud of our service levels we provided to our members, which contributed to records in monthly average retention and the number of pet owners adding pets or referring friends to Trupanion in the quarter.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $117.9 million, an increase of 28% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 744,727 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 29% over the second quarter of 2019.
  • Subscription business revenue was $92.5 million, an increase of 19% compared to the second quarter of 2019. On a constant currency basis, subscription business revenue increased 20% over the prior year period.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 529,400 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 15% over the second quarter of 2019.
  • Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.9) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Operating cash flow was $4.9 million and free cash flow was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $2.9 million and free cash flow of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

First Half 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $229.2 million, an increase of 28% compared to the first half of 2019.
  • Subscription business revenue was $181.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to the first half of 2019.
  • Net income was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(3.2) million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, in the first half of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the first half of 2019.
  • Operating cash flow was $7.8 million and free cash flow was $4.5 million for the first half of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $6.9 million and free cash flow of $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. 

Revenue by Quarter
A chart accompanying this announcement is available at:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa201d78-ff63-4259-bbc5-28c476dededa

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its second quarter 2020 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13706750.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

                               
Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
  (unaudited)
Revenue:                              
Subscription business $ 92,453     $ 77,736     $ 181,937     $ 151,958  
Other business 25,467     14,463     47,284     27,219  
Total revenue 117,920     92,199     229,221     179,177  
Cost of revenue:                      
Subscription business(1) 74,594     64,264     148,016     124,651  
Other business 23,459     13,222     43,486     24,781  
  Total cost of revenue(2) 98,053     77,486     191,502     149,432  
Gross profit:                      
Subscription business 17,859     13,472     33,921     27,307  
Other business 2,008     1,241     3,798     2,438  
Total gross profit 19,867     14,713     37,719     29,745  
Operating expenses:                      
Technology and development(1) 2,989     2,578     5,834     5,247  
General and administrative(1) 6,100     5,219     11,616     10,638  
Sales and marketing(1) 9,242     8,757     19,684     16,984  
Total operating expenses 18,331     16,554     37,134     32,869  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (27 )   (272 )   (86 )   (272 )
Operating income (loss) 1,509     (2,113 )   499     (3,396 )
Interest expense 341     317     720     634  
Other income, net (202 )   (453 )   (484 )   (797 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,370     (1,977 )   263     (3,233 )
Income tax expense (benefit) 17     (46 )   43     (6 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,353     $ (1,931 )   $ 220     $ (3,227 )
                               
Net income (loss) per share:                              
Basic $ 0.04     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.09 )
Diluted $ 0.04     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.09 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:                      
Basic 35,143,592     34,610,709     35,075,322     34,450,070  
Diluted 36,688,167     34,610,709     36,601,927     34,450,070  
                       
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Cost of revenue $ 344     $ 278     $ 612     $ 525  
Technology and development 133     110     233     173  
General and administrative 1,075     918     1,804     1,536  
Sales and marketing 675     567     1,231     996  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,227     $ 1,873     $ 3,880     $ 3,230  
                               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 82,049     $ 65,933     $ 161,689     $ 127,215  
Other cost of revenue 16,004     11,553     29,813     22,217  
  Total cost of revenue $ 98,053     $ 77,486     $ 191,502     $ 149,432  
                               


               
Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
               
  June 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
  (unaudited)        
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,013     $ 29,168  
Short-term investments 75,162     69,732  
Accounts and other receivables 80,724     54,408  
Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,888     5,513  
Total current assets 191,787     158,821  
Restricted cash 1,400     1,400  
Long-term investments, at fair value 4,462     4,323  
Property and equipment, net 71,018     70,372  
Intangible assets, net 7,111     7,731  
Other long-term assets 14,495     14,553  
Total assets $ 290,273     $ 257,200  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 2,928     $ 4,087  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 15,017     13,798  
Reserve for veterinary invoices 24,380     21,194  
Deferred revenue 75,658     52,546  
Total current liabilities 117,983     91,625  
Long-term debt 27,347     26,086  
Deferred tax liabilities 1,118     1,118  
Other liabilities 1,916     1,611  
Total liabilities 148,364     120,440  
Stockholders’ equity:          
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,179,457 and 35,246,292 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020; 35,876,882 and 34,947,017 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019      
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding      
Additional paid-in capital 238,077     232,731  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89 )   250  
Accumulated deficit (85,300 )   (85,520 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at June 30, 2020 and 929,865 shares at December 31, 2019 (10,779 )   (10,701 )
Total stockholders’ equity 141,909     136,760  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 290,273     $ 257,200  
 


                               
Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
  (unaudited)
Operating activities                              
Net income (loss) $ 1,353     $ (1,931 )   $ 220     $ (3,227 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:                              
Depreciation and amortization 1,723     1,564     3,104     3,177  
Stock-based compensation expense 2,227     1,873     3,880     3,230  
Other, net 29     100     102     97  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                      
Accounts and other receivables (14,405 )   (6,046 )   (26,102 )   (11,940 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets (249 )   664     (444 )   989  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (806 )   187     516     1,443  
Reserve for veterinary invoices 1,439     1,067     3,264     2,145  
Deferred revenue 13,539     5,444     23,234     10,967  
Net cash provided by operating activities 4,850     2,922     7,774     6,881  
Investing activities                      
Purchases of investment securities (14,971 )   (14,872 )   (26,550 )   (32,222 )
Maturities of investment securities 15,704     11,690     20,804     21,895  
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,743 )   (902 )   (3,239 )   (1,780 )
Other 98     5     107     (1,474 )
Net cash used in investing activities (912 )   (4,079 )   (8,878 )   (13,581 )
Financing activities                      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,108     965     1,667     1,626  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (120 )   (50 )   (441 )   (247 )
Borrowings from line of credit, net of financing fees (9 )   967     3,735     6,167  
Repayments to line of credit (2,500 )       (2,500 )    
Other financing     (144 )   (78 )   (415 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,521 )   1,738     2,383     7,131  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 375     176     (434 )   396  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,792     757     845     827  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,621     28,022     30,568     27,952  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 31,413     $ 28,779     $ 31,413     $ 28,779  
 


The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:
                                 
  Six Months Ended June 30,                          
  2020   2019                          
Total Business:                                
Total pets enrolled (at period end) 744,727     577,686                            
Subscription Business:                                
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 529,400     461,314                            
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 59.19     $ 56.63                            
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 597     $ 482                            
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 222     $ 209                            
Average monthly retention 98.66 %   98.57 %                          
                                 
                                 
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
 		  Sept. 30, 2019   Jun. 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018   Sept. 30, 2018
Total Business:                                
Total pets enrolled (at period end) 744,727     687,435     646,728     613,694     577,686     548,002     521,326     497,942  
Subscription Business:                                
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 529,400     508,480     494,026     479,427     461,314     445,148     430,770     416,527  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 59.40     $ 58.96     $ 58.58     $ 58.12     $ 57.11     $ 56.13     $ 55.15     $ 54.55  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 597     $ 535     $ 523     $ 511     $ 482     $ 471     $ 449     $ 435  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 199     $ 247     $ 222     $ 208     $ 213     $ 205     $ 186     $ 155  
Average monthly retention 98.66 %   98.59 %   98.58 %   98.59 %   98.57 %   98.58 %   98.60 %   98.61 %
                                               


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,850     $ 2,922     $ 7,774     $ 6,881  
Purchases of property and equipment (1,743 )   (902 )   (3,239 )   (1,780 )
Free cash flow $ 3,107     $ 2,020     $ 4,535     $ 5,101  
 


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands):
                               
  Six Months Ended June 30,                        
  2020   2019                        
Sales and marketing expenses $ 19,684     $ 16,984                          
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense (1,231 )   (996 )                        
Acquisition cost 18,453     15,988                          
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue (1,546 )   (1,437 )                        
Other business segment sales and marketing expense (354 )   (168 )                        
Net acquisition cost $ 16,553     $ 14,383                          
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   Jun. 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018   Sept. 30, 2018
Sales and marketing expenses $ 9,242     $ 10,442     $ 9,212     $ 9,255     $ 8,757     $ 8,227     $ 6,994     $ 6,365  
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense (675 )   (556 )   (547 )   (577 )   (567 )   (429 )   (355 )   (358 )
Acquisition cost 8,567     9,886     8,665     8,678     8,190     7,798     6,639     6,007  
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue (781 )   (765 )   (730 )   (790 )   (734 )   (703 )   (655 )   (693 )
Other business segment sales and marketing expense (191 )   (163 )   (152 )   (94 )   (38 )   (130 )   (102 )   (99 )
Net acquisition cost $ 7,595     $ 8,958     $ 7,783     $ 7,794     $ 7,418     $ 6,965     $ 5,882     $ 5,215  
 


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
                               
  Six Months Ended June 30,                        
  2020   2019                        
Net income (loss) $ 220     $ (3,227 )                        
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense 3,880     3,230                          
Depreciation and amortization expense 3,104     3,177                          
Interest income (471 )   (754 )                        
Interest expense 720     634                          
Other non-operating expenses 96     101                          
Income tax expense (benefit) 43     (6 )                        
Gain from equity method investment (117 )   (125 )                        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,475     $ 3,030                          
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   Jun. 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019   Dec. 31, 2018   Sept. 30, 2018
Net income (loss) $ 1,353     $ (1,133 )   $ 636     $ 782     $ (1,931 )   $ (1,296 )   $ (275 )   $ 1,205  
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense 2,227     1,653     1,771     1,845     1,873     1,357     1,222     1,299  
Depreciation and amortization expense 1,723     1,381     1,274     1,181     1,564     1,613     1,485     1,136  
Interest income (134 )   (337 )   (516 )   (411 )   (412 )   (342 )   (234 )   (317 )
Interest expense 341     379     375     340     317     317     311     336  
Other non-operating expenses 44     52     (22 )   122     101              
Income tax expense (benefit) expense 17     26     157     18     (46 )   40     4     (7 )
Gain from equity method investment (117 )               (125 )            
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,454     $ 2,021     $ 3,675     $ 3,877     $ 1,341     $ 1,689     $ 2,513     $ 3,652  
                               

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Head of Corporate Communications
206.607.1929
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.