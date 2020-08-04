Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Core Canadian Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.02383 per unit, payable on August 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on August 14, 2020.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

 		 Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

