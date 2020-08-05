Nonprofit offers cyber safety tips to help families with distance learning during COVID-19
Families need to implement cyber safety education at home to ensure the safety of their children when using new online learning tools.
Before COVID-19 disrupted our lives, many schools were already investing in new technology. Coronavirus has accelerated that process and forced schools to implement it at a distance,”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools around the world are still finalizing their plans for the 2020-2021 school year, with eLearning being one of their first options. The nonprofit, Center for Cyber Safety and Education, wants to encourage families to implement cyber safety education at home to ensure the safety of their children when using online learning tools.
— Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education
“Before COVID-19 disrupted our lives, many schools were already investing in new technology and 1:1 learning. Coronavirus has accelerated that process and forced schools to implement it at a distance,” said Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.
The Center is providing free tips and resources for parents looking to learn more about internet safety and teach their kids, so their virtual experience is safe and secure.
1. “First day of school” picture danger: it’s exciting to see our little ones grow and we all like taking pictures of their accomplishments and milestones. But think twice before you post a picture of your child online. Are you giving away the school name, teacher’s name or any personal information that allows cybercriminals to know where exactly your child will be for the next school year? A simple picture with a backpack will do the trick. Remember, pause before you post.
2. Ongoing conversations: the Center recommends sitting down with your children as often as you can to talk internet safety. Teach them about the good and the bad of using the internet. What could be the consequences?
3. Teach them online safety basics:
o Remind them to treat any personal information like their biggest secret. Never share full name, school name, passwords, home address or phone number.
o Let them know that if a stranger online reaches out to them, they need to block that person and tell you or a trusted adult. It’s important for them to never engage as children can be easy to manipulate through social engineering.
o Remind them to ask you for permission before they download or purchase any apps.
o Teach them to be wary of emails from people they don’t know. Ask them to show you first or disregard before clicking on attachments or links.
o If using video, tell them to be aware of their surroundings. Is the background revealing any personal information? Use a sticker or tape to cover the lens when not in use.
o If your child or a friend become victims of cyberbullying, make sure they block the user, screenshot/save any evidence and report it.
4. Create a morning checklist: set parameters and guidelines your children can follow throughout the day. Put it next to their desk at home as a reminder of what’s ok and not okay to do online.
Parents can access additional free resources in 20 different languages at IAmCyberSafe.org and download the latest “Online Safety: Conversation Starter eBook” here.
