Governor Bullock Secures Support from FEMA to Fight Falling Star Fire

Governor Steve Bullock today announced that the state has secured a Federal Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from FEMA to assist with costs associated with fighting the Falling Star Fire in Stillwater and Yellowstone Counties.

“It is always challenging when homes are threatened by wildfire. Crews are working around the clock to fight for the safety of Montanan’s lives and property,” said Governor Bullock. “I’m grateful to FEMA for their quick and willing response, to Montana as we manage two competing crises with COVID-19, and to the firefighters working hard to maintain this and other fires at this time.”

Yesterday Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) submitted a request for firefighting assistance, and it was approved yesterday evening by FEMA. The FMAG makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs. Eligible costs include materials and supplies, mobilization and demobilization, equipment use, and expenses for field camps. Additionally, each FMAG is eligible for over $450,000 in federal mitigation funding.

The Falling Star Fire, which started on August 2, has burned over 1,000 acres, threatening around 300 homes. Numerous ground and air resources are working to move the fire around impacted subdivisions.